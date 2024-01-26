FAQs

Does Netgear offer free shipping? Yes, Netgear has several shipping options available. All orders under $300 are eligible for free ground shipping, whereas orders over $300 are eligible for free 2-day shipping.

What is Netgear Armor? Netgear Armor is a cybersecurity service offered by Netgear. The service is designed to enhance your home network security by providing features such as vulnerability assessments and anti-malware protection, which will help keep you safe from hackers. Select Netgear devices come with a 30-day free trial of Netgear Armor, once the trial period is up you’ll be charged $99.99 annually.

What is Netgear's return policy? Netgear operates a standard 30-day return policy for new purchases, refurbished items have an extended return policy of 90 days. Please keep in mind that items must be returned in a ‘like new’ state including all original packaging.

How can I contact Netgear? You can call the Netgear customer service team on 1-866-480-2112. You can also contact them via the live chat feature on the Netgear website which is available 24/7, 7 days a week.

Hints and Tips

Get a Netgear student, military, or professional discount: If you’re any of the above you could be eligible to save 15% on your next Netgear purchase. To receive your 15% discount you’ll need to create an account with ID.me and confirm your status. Once you’ve done that, head to the Netgear site and begin the checkout process, you'll see a field labeled "Save 15% with ID.me." Click on that field to begin the verification process.

Sign up for newsletter deals: The best way to stay in the know about upcoming sales and product releases is to sign up for the Netgear newsletter. Not only that but Netgear also sends promotions to those subscribed to their newsletter. To sign up simply head to the Netgear website and enter your email address when prompted.

Browse the Promotions: The promotions page contains Netgear bundles and bestsellers. Bundles are a great way to get more bang for your buck especially if you want to overhaul your home network. Bestsellers are great for helping you make an informed decision, so you don't waste your hard-earned money on outdated tech.

How to use Netgear promo codes 1. Choose a Netgear promo code to use and click 'Get Code'. 2. Copy the code that is revealed to you, then head to the Netgear website and start shopping. 3. Starting adding the item(s) you want to your shopping car. 4. When you have everything you want, proceed to the view shopping cart dashboard. 5. Above your cart's subtotal, you'll find a field that says "Promo Code." Manually enter your Netgear coupon, click "Apply," and your coupon will be activated. 6. Proceed through the rest of the checkout as normal to place your order.

