FAQs

Does JLab have free shipping? JLab offers free standard shipping on all orders. You can expect your delivery to arrive within 2-7 business days. JLab’s shipping hours are Monday - Friday 08:00 - 17:00 and there is no weekend shipping.

What’s the JLab returns policy? You can return your JLab product within 30 days after it’s been shipped to get a refund, however, you won’t get a refund for any shipping costs (including sending the item back to JLab). To return a product, you can call 1.866.358.6640, email service@jlabaudio.com or fill out the returns form on the JLab website.

How do I contact JLab customer service? There are numerous ways to contact JLab customer support, you can call the team at 1-405-445-7219, email customerlove@jlab.com and support@jlab.com or fill out a contact form on the website. The customer service opening times are Monday - Thursday 08:00 - 16:30 and Friday 08:00 - 14:00.

Does JLab offer a warranty? JLab offers a few different warranty options depending on your device. If you have non-Bluetooth headphones and earbuds you get a Limited Lifetime Warranty, which covers manufacturing defects. For Bluetooth devices, microphones and speakers, JLab offers a two-year Limited Warranty which also covers manufacturing defects.

Does JLab have Black Friday sales? With Black Friday just around the corner, we start thinking about where we can snap up some savings. JLab has done Black Friday deals in the past, including some Cyber Week deals in 2021, giving you lots of time to pick up a bargain. We’re hoping to see something similar this upcoming Black Friday week (which starts November 25), so check back here to see what sales and coupons are available.

Hints and tips

JLab discount codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a price cut:

Newsletter Sign-ups: You can save 10% on your first order just by signing up for the JLab newsletter! Not only do newsletter sign-ups get you a discount, but when you sign up you also get access to newsletter-exclusive deals, rewards, and the latest news and product releases.

How to use JLab coupons

Browse through our list of JLab promo codes - we update this page regularly with the latest offers.

Once you’ve found the offer you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button. A pop-up box will appear, revealing the coupon code, and you can copy it with the ‘Copy’ button. A tab will also open on the JLab website.

Time for your JLab shopping spree. Once you have everything head to your virtual shopping cart, on the right-hand side, there’s a box that says ‘Gift Card or Discount Code’, click in the box and paste the code there.