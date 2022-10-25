JLab discount code for October 2022
Save on earbuds, headphones, microphones and more with these 10 JLab promo codes
FAQs
Does JLab have free shipping?
JLab offers free standard shipping on all orders. You can expect your delivery to arrive within 2-7 business days. JLab’s shipping hours are Monday - Friday 08:00 - 17:00 and there is no weekend shipping.
What’s the JLab returns policy?
You can return your JLab product within 30 days after it’s been shipped to get a refund, however, you won’t get a refund for any shipping costs (including sending the item back to JLab). To return a product, you can call 1.866.358.6640, email service@jlabaudio.com or fill out the returns form on the JLab website.
How do I contact JLab customer service?
There are numerous ways to contact JLab customer support, you can call the team at 1-405-445-7219, email customerlove@jlab.com and support@jlab.com or fill out a contact form on the website. The customer service opening times are Monday - Thursday 08:00 - 16:30 and Friday 08:00 - 14:00.
Does JLab offer a warranty?
JLab offers a few different warranty options depending on your device. If you have non-Bluetooth headphones and earbuds you get a Limited Lifetime Warranty, which covers manufacturing defects. For Bluetooth devices, microphones and speakers, JLab offers a two-year Limited Warranty which also covers manufacturing defects.
Does JLab have Black Friday sales?
With Black Friday just around the corner, we start thinking about where we can snap up some savings. JLab has done Black Friday deals in the past, including some Cyber Week deals in 2021, giving you lots of time to pick up a bargain. We’re hoping to see something similar this upcoming Black Friday week (which starts November 25), so check back here to see what sales and coupons are available.
Hints and tips
JLab discount codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a price cut:
- Newsletter Sign-ups: You can save 10% on your first order just by signing up for the JLab newsletter! Not only do newsletter sign-ups get you a discount, but when you sign up you also get access to newsletter-exclusive deals, rewards, and the latest news and product releases.
- JLab Rewards Program: It’s well worth signing up for the free JLab Rewards program as you get rewarded for every purchase you make. Basically, you earn points when you shop which you can then use towards your future JLab orders. 500 points = a $5 voucher. Top tip: you can gain additional points in some easy steps. You can get 500 points by referring a friend, 100 points when you sign up for the newsletter and 100 points for ‘liking’ JLab on Facebook!
- Student Discount: Verify your student status with JLab and you can get exclusive student discount deals to help you through your studies.
- Teachers Discount: As a big thank you to teachers, JLab offers a whopping 40% teachers discount. Head to the teacher's discount page on the JLab website and fill out the form to receive your exclusive discount code.
How to use JLab coupons
Browse through our list of JLab promo codes - we update this page regularly with the latest offers.
Once you’ve found the offer you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button. A pop-up box will appear, revealing the coupon code, and you can copy it with the ‘Copy’ button. A tab will also open on the JLab website.
Time for your JLab shopping spree. Once you have everything head to your virtual shopping cart, on the right-hand side, there’s a box that says ‘Gift Card or Discount Code’, click in the box and paste the code there.
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.
Rate JLab Coupons
About JLab
JLab was founded in 2005 with its first headquarters being in Tucson, Arizona. Over the years, with JLab’s growth and popularity, the headquarters moved to various locations but is now based in San Diego, California. The team at JLab manufacture audio devices in ‘The Lab’, with a team of designers, product engineers and marketers. The JLab team are all audio enthusiasts, dedicated to creating the best audio devices for their customers, including earbuds, headphones and microphones. JLab prides itself on making sure the products are super affordable, and here at PC Gamer, we agree and have put the JLab Audio Talk GO in our best cheap microphone for streaming and gaming guide. An interesting fact about JLab is that in 2021 the product packaging became 100% recyclable - you can pop the packet straight in the recycling bin with no worries!
Written by
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.