FAQs

Does Monoprice have free shipping? Monoprice offers free shipping on some products, if it has free shipping, it’ll be displayed on the product page. If there is a shipping cost, it varies depending on the product's weight and where it’s being shipped. You can find the additional shipping cost when you head to the checkout.

How do I track my Monoprice order? To track your order, log in to your Monoprice account and head to the ‘My Account’ page. From there, click on the ‘My Orders’ tab and click on the order you’d like to track. Click the box ‘Track My Order’ and you’ll be taken to the courier's website.

Does Monoprice have free returns? You can return your Monoprice order within 30 days of delivery for either a replacement or a refund. You will need to get a Return Merchandise Authorization number, which you can get by contacting the customer service team or going through the ‘Request refund/replacement’ process on your account.

How do I contact Monoprice customer service? There are several ways to get in touch with Monoprice. The quickest way is through the live chat on the website, available Monday - Friday 06:00 - 18:00 PST. You can also call the team at 877.271.2592 or 909.989.6887, phone lines are open Monday - Friday 06:00 - 17:00 PST. Alternatively, you can email through the contact form on the website.

Does Monoprice come with a warranty? Monoprice products get a warranty, and the warranty length varies depending on the product. Some products like cables and wall mounts can get a lifetime warranty and other products' warranty varies between 1 - 5 years. To find out how long the warranty lasts, check out the product page on the Monoprice website.

Hints and tips

Monoprice promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Sitewide Sales: Monoprice often has sitewide sales, and you’ll be able to find them easily as they’ll be displayed on the homepage. Keep your eyes peeled for seasonal sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday because we’ve seen some great sales from Monoprice in previous years.

Monoprice often has sitewide sales, and you’ll be able to find them easily as they’ll be displayed on the homepage. Keep your eyes peeled for seasonal sales like Black Friday and Cyber Monday because we’ve seen some great sales from Monoprice in previous years. Clearance & Overstock: The Monoprice Clearance is an awesome place to shop to find big discounts, there are new deals added every day. Bear in mind that once the stock has cleared, the products aren’t coming back, so make sure you don’t miss out if you see something you like.

The Monoprice Clearance is an awesome place to shop to find big discounts, there are new deals added every day. Bear in mind that once the stock has cleared, the products aren’t coming back, so make sure you don’t miss out if you see something you like. Refurbished & Open Box: Monoprice has an abundance of refurbished and open box items that are sold for up to 50% off the retail price - that’s some big savings right there! The products go through a professional testing process to make sure they’re working like they’re brand new, but they might come with some small cosmetic defects.

Monoprice has an abundance of refurbished and open box items that are sold for up to 50% off the retail price - that’s some big savings right there! The products go through a professional testing process to make sure they’re working like they’re brand new, but they might come with some small cosmetic defects. Monoprice Essentials: Monoprice has an Essentials range, carefully selected everyday products sold at a great price. Customers try and test these products, including HDMI Cables, wall mounts, audio and mobile cables and accessories.

Monoprice has an Essentials range, carefully selected everyday products sold at a great price. Customers try and test these products, including HDMI Cables, wall mounts, audio and mobile cables and accessories. Newsletter Sign-ups: Get exclusive email deals when you sign up for the Monoprice newsletter. You’ll also find out when the next sale is live and the latest product news.

How to use Monoprice coupon codes

Check out our list of Monoprice promo codes - we update this page regularly with the latest offers.

Once you’ve found the Monoprice coupon you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button that is underneath the offer. A pop-out box will appear with the code, and a tab will be opened on the Monoprice website for your convenience.

Copy the code by clicking the ‘Copy’ button in the pop-out box. Now you can buy your goodies from Monoprice. Once you have everything, head to the checkout page.

On the checkout page, there’s a section called ‘Promo Code’ that has a box you can paste the code in. Once you’ve done that, click the ‘Apply’ button next to it.