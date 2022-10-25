Acer promo code for October 2022
Save on laptops, PCs, monitors, tablets and more with these 12 Acer promo codes
FAQs
Does Acer offer free shipping?
Acer offers free shipping on some products, but not everything. Shipping costs vary depending on the item type and you’ll see any additional costs at the checkout. Standard shipping, on average, takes 3-7 business days to arrive.
How do I track my Acer order?
Once you’ve placed your Acer order, you’ll be sent a confirmation email with a tracking number. Alternatively, if you have an Acer account, you can go to the account page and check the tracking there.
What is the Acer returns policy?
Acer offers a 15-day returns policy for most hardware products, bear in mind that the shipping costs are not included in the refund. To get your refund, call 1-800-910-2237 and ask for a Return Merchandise Authorization. Once you have that, you must return your order within 7 business days of receiving your Return Merchandise Authorization.
How long does the Acer warranty last?
Acer offers a Standard Warranty on all products, which varies depending on your item, you’ll be able to see what your warranty policy is on the Standard Warranty page. Acer also offers an Extended Warranty for your device once your Standard Warranty ends. Extended Warranty is an additional cost but will give you peace of mind for longer.
Does Acer have Black Friday sales?
Of course, Acer has had Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in the past, which has taken hundreds off the cost of new laptops, PCs and monitors. With this in mind, we’re hoping to see some big discounts this upcoming Friday 25 November. Top tip: Acer devices are sold at loads of third-party retailers, so it’s worth shopping around once you’ve found a product you want to buy to get the best deal.
Hints and tips
Acer promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Shop the Sale: Acer has a dedicated sales section which is split into 5 categories, Gaming Sale, Laptop Sale, Desktop & All-In-One Sale, Monitor & Projector Sale and the Clearance Sale. Of course, what you’re going to find here are loads of discounted goods, so this is the best place to start on your bargain-hunting adventure.
- Acer Value Picks: The Acer Value Picks page showcases the best value products for those working with a tight budget, so it makes your shopping experience a whole lot easier.
- Limited Time Offer: On the homepage, Acer highlights a limited-time offer with a countdown timer - if you like the deal, make sure you go for it, because as the name suggests, it’s only on for a limited time!
- Student discount: Acer offers a 10% plus free shipping student discount in partnership with Student Beans. If you’re a student, you can bag your Acer coupon by heading over to the Student Beans website and verifying your student status.
How to use Acer coupon codes
Check out our latest Acer coupons - we keep this page up to date with the latest discounts for you to enjoy.
Once you’ve found your offer, press the ‘Get Code’ button. This will make a pop-up box appear, revealing the code that you can copy. It will also open a tab on the Acer website.
Time to buy your Acer goodies. Once you have everything, head to your shopping cart. On the right-hand side of the page, there’s a section called ‘Apply Promo Code’, paste your code in the box underneath this text.
