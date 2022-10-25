FAQs

Does Samsung do free shipping? Samsung offers free shipping on most orders, with no minimum spend - happy days!

How long does Samsung take to ship? Free standard shipping normally takes between 1-5 days to arrive. As well as free shipping, Samsung also offers expedited shipping for $12, which takes 2 business days or express shipping for $19, which takes 1 business day. Expedited and express shipping is not available for home appliance delivery but you can schedule your appliance to be shipped within 3 days of purchase for free.

Can I collect my Samsung order in-store? Samsung has a handy in-store pickup option where you can collect your order from a Samsung Experience Store free of charge. You’ll get notified when the order is ready to collect, this usually takes between 3-4 hours, and when you go to collect, bring your order number and a valid government-issued photo ID. Samsung will hold your order for 5 days in-store.

How do I return a Samsung product? You can return your Samsung order within 14 days of receiving it. You can send small items like phones, tablets and watches back to Samsung by mail. To do this, go to the ‘Order Lookup’ page, select ‘Return’ or ‘Exchange’ and give your reason for the return. Samsung will then provide you with a return label that you can print. For appliances and TVs, Samsung will need to collect the order. To do this, you’ll need to get in touch with Samsung, providing your order ID and delivery details. Once your collection is arranged, make sure your appliance is securely placed back into its original packaging.

How do I contact Samsung customer service? To get in touch with Samsung customer support, you can start a live chat on the website. The conversation begins with an automated assistant who will try to help with your query and if unable to will put you in contact with a member of staff.

Does Samsung have Black Friday deals? Samsung does indeed do Black Friday sales, and they’re often the biggest sales of the year, saving you hundreds of dollars off TVs, phones and appliances! Samsung normally starts its Black Friday sale a week before Thanksgiving - the early bird gets the deal so it’s a good idea to check out what’s available around that time and snap up anything you like the look of.

Hints and tips

Samsung promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Shop Offers: Samsung has a dedicated ‘Offers’ page, which, as the name suggests, is full of the latest deals on Samsung products. This includes discounts on Galaxy Earbuds, Galaxy Watches, TVs, fridges, ovens, washing machines and phones.

Samsung Rewards: If you're a regular shopper at Samsung, it's worth signing up for the free loyalty program, Samsung Rewards. When you become a member, you get reward points for every purchase you make that can later be used towards lowering the cost of a future purchase.

Student & Education Discount: Students can save a bunch of money on Samsung products with the Education Offers Program. The offers change regularly, but the discount is always up to 30% off. Head to the Education Offers Program page to find out what discounts are available right now.

Military & First Responder Discount: Samsung offers up to 30% off selected products for the Military and First Responders. The offers change regularly, and to find out what you can buy right now, head to either the Military Offers Program page or the First Responder Offers Program page.

How to use Samsung coupon codes

Browse through our list of Samsung promo codes - we update this list regularly with the latest deals.

Once you’ve found the offer you want to use, click on the ‘Get Code’ button underneath the offer. A pop-out box will appear, showing the code and opening a tab on the Samsung website.

Copy the code by clicking on the ‘Copy’ button in the pop-out box. Time to do your shopping.

Once you have everything, head to the checkout. On the checkout page, under the ‘Order Summary’ section, you'll find the section ‘Enter Promo/Referral Code(s) Here?’, this is where you paste the code in.

Click ‘Apply’ and the discount will be taken off the order.