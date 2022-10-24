FAQs

Does HP have free shipping? HP offers free standard shipping on many products and you’ll find out at the checkout whether your order qualifies. Once your order has been shipped, you’ll be sent an email with tracking information so you can keep up to date with when your goodies will arrive. Alternatively, you can track your order through the Order Status page on your HP account.

Can I return my HP order? You can return your HP product for a refund within 30 days of receiving it, however, there may be a restocking fee of up to 15%. When you return your item, make sure it's original packaging and is in an unused condition.

Does HP offer warranties? HP offers a Limited Warranty on products which, in general, lasts between 1 and 3 years. You can see how long a product's warranty lasts on the product description page. The Limited Warranty covers defects in materials or workmanship during the warranty period.

How do I contact HP customer care? If you’d like to contact the HP customer service team you can fill out an online form and be taken to the appropriate department to help answer your queries. Alternatively, if you need sales advice, you can call 877-203-4758.

Does HP have Black Friday sales? HP does indeed have Black Friday sales, and we’ve seen some big discounts in the past, offering hundreds of dollars off top-of-the-line laptops, gaming PCs, desktops, monitors and more. Not only this but there’s also an abundance of deals on Cyber Monday as well! With this in mind, we’re eagerly anticipating seeing some more Black Friday deals this year, so pencil in Friday 25 November into your diary to shop at HP!

Hints and tips

HP coupon codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Weekly Deals: As the name suggests, HP has weekly discounts that can be found on the ‘Week Deals’ page, which offers price cuts on selected products, like up to 70% off. The Weekly Deals page is conveniently sectioned into different categories, like ‘Laptops’, ‘Gaming’ and ‘Printers’ to make your shopping experience a whole lot easier.

As the name suggests, HP has weekly discounts that can be found on the ‘Week Deals’ page, which offers price cuts on selected products, like up to 70% off. The Weekly Deals page is conveniently sectioned into different categories, like ‘Laptops’, ‘Gaming’ and ‘Printers’ to make your shopping experience a whole lot easier. HP Rewards: It’s well worth joining the free HP Rewards loyalty program because it gives you great benefits every time you shop at HP. This includes getting 3% back in rewards which you can use to save on your future purchases. Great news, when you sign up, you get 100 reward points right off the bat.

It’s well worth joining the free HP Rewards loyalty program because it gives you great benefits every time you shop at HP. This includes getting 3% back in rewards which you can use to save on your future purchases. Great news, when you sign up, you get 100 reward points right off the bat. University Students & Teachers Discount: Both students and teachers can enjoy up to 40% off with HP’s Education Store. To claim your discount, you must sign up on the HP website with your ‘edu’ email address.

Both students and teachers can enjoy up to 40% off with HP’s Education Store. To claim your discount, you must sign up on the HP website with your ‘edu’ email address. Military, Healthcare & First Responders Discount: HP has its own HP Frontline Heroes Store, which offers up to 40% off for Healthcare, Military and First Responders. To qualify for your discount, you need to sign in with your ID.me account on the HP website.

HP has its own HP Frontline Heroes Store, which offers up to 40% off for Healthcare, Military and First Responders. To qualify for your discount, you need to sign in with your ID.me account on the HP website. Business Discount: The HP Business Club allows businesses to access exclusive discounts, and it’s free to join! There are 3 tiers to the membership: Bronze, Silver and Gold. The more you spend for your business, the higher the tier you’ll be put into. The higher the tier you go, the better the benefits, including higher savings - a win-win!

How to use HP coupons

Browse through our HP promo codes - we update this page regularly with the latest and greatest offers.

Once you’ve found the coupon you’d like to redeem, click the ‘Get Code’ button. This will make a pop-out box appear with the code.

It’ll also open a tab on the HP website. In the pop-out box, click the ‘Copy’ button to copy the code, then head to the HP website. Now’s the fun part - time to shop! Once you’ve found everything, head to the shopping cart.

Once you’re at the checkout, scroll down until you see a box with ‘Coupon Code’ written in it - this is where you paste the code in, then click ‘Apply’.