FAQs

Does Sennheiser have free shipping? Sennheiser offers free standard shipping on all orders. If you want to get your goodies delivered quickly, there’s also a Second Day Air shipping option which takes 2 to 3 business days to arrive.

How long does Sennheiser take to ship? Standard shipping takes between 4 to 7 business days to arrive and Second Day Air shipping is the quicker option which takes 2 to 3 business days to be delivered.

How do I return items to Sennheiser? To start a return you need to go to the ‘Return Portal’ page. From there you start your return by giving your order number and email, phone or zip code, from there you just follow the process.

How do I contact Sennheiser customer service? To contact Sennheiser, you can start a live chat on the website, this is the quickest way to get in touch. Alternatively, call the product support line at 1-(877)-736-6434 or email contact@sennheiser.com. There’s also a support page which has video tutorials and guides.

Does Sennheiser have Black Friday sales? We recommend shopping around for Sennheiser headphones and soundbars on Black Friday and Cyber Monday because third-party retailers are likely to have discounts on them. So be sure to check Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart on Friday 25 November this year to see what jaw-dropping discounts you can get.

Hints and tips

Sennheiser coupon codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Check the Headphone Offers Page: Sennheiser has a dedicated 'Headphone Offers' page that shows you all the discounted items available for you to get your ears on! Here you can save up to $100 on select products, so it's well worth checking out.

Shop at Collab Retailers: You'll sometimes find Sennheiser products with a price cut when you shop at retailers with which Sennheiser has collaborated, like Drop + Sennheiser and Epos|Sennheiser .

Shop at Third-party Retailers: Sennheiser devices are available at loads of third-party retailers, like Best Buy and Walmart. We recommend doing some research before you purchase to find the best price.

Check Out the Sennheiser Newsroom: The website's newsroom section informs you about the latest sales on Sennheiser products from third-party retailers like Amazon, making it easy to snap up a great deal when available.

Student Discount: Sennheiser student discount offers savings on the product range, discounts vary depending on the item. To claim your discount, you need to verify with ID.Me.

Government, Military, Medical Responders & Teachers Discount: Like the student discount scheme, Sennheiser offers discounts to the listed professions, which vary depending on the product. You need to verify your job status with ID.Me to claim your discount.

How to use Sennheiser coupon codes

Scroll through our Sennheiser coupon codes - we update this page regularly with the latest offers.

Once you’ve found the Sennheiser coupon you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button. This will make a pop-out box appear, showing the code and will also open a tab on the Sennheiser website. Copy the code by clicking the ‘Copy’ button in the pop-out box, then head to the Sennheiser website.

Now it’s time to do your shopping. Once you have your items, head to the shopping cart. On the ‘Order summary’ page, scroll down until you see the ‘Billing summary’ section. There’s a box that says ‘Please enter coupon code’ - this is where you paste the code in. Click the ‘Apply’ button next to the box and watch the savings roll in!