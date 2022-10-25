Lenovo coupon code for October 2022
FAQs
Does Lenovo have free shipping?
Lenovo offers free standard shipping on most orders and standard shipping takes between 4-9 days to arrive. If you sign up for Lenovo’s free MyLenovo Rewards program, you can get free expedited shipping, which takes between 1-4 days to arrive, so you’ll get your goodies faster.
Can I return my order to Lenovo?
You can return your Lenovo product within 30 days of receiving it or before 14 days if it was purchased from the Outlet sale. To start the refund process, head to the Order Lookup (opens in new tab) page. When your request has been authorized, you will receive a Return Authorization Number and return shipping label so you don’t have to pay the return shipping cost. Your product should arrive with Lenovo within 5-10 business days, and once they have your item and have inspected it, you should receive your refund within 2-5 business days.
How do I contact Lenovo customer service?
The quickest and easiest way to contact Lenovo is through the live chat function on the website, which is available Monday-Friday 08:00-21:00 EST and Saturday-Sunday 11:00-20:00 EST. You can also call customer support at 1-855-253-6686, the phone lines are open at the same times as the live chat.
Does Lenovo have a trade-in program?
Lenovo does have a trade-in program, and you can earn a Visa gift card if your device and be reused! Any brand of laptop, desktop, tablet, or smartphone can participate, and if your old device isn’t reusable, Lenovo will recycle it for you.
Does Lenovo price match?
Lenovo devices can be found at a number of third-party retailers, and if you find a Lenovo, HP, or Dell product cheaper at a nationally recognized online retailer, Lenovo will match the price. This can be done both before and after you’ve made a purchase. If you’ve already made the purchase, you must enquire about a price match within 30 days of your invoice. Find out more on the Payments & Price Protection (opens in new tab) page.
Does Lenovo have Black Friday sales?
Black Friday is Lenovo’s biggest sale of the year, and there’s already a dedicated Black Friday page on the Lenovo website that lets you know that it’s going to be a big one this year! There’ll be loads of discounts on laptops, PCs, gaming PCs, accessories, smart devices, tablets, Chromebooks, gaming chairs, gaming accessories and much more. Make a note in your diary to check back here on Friday 25 November to find out the best Black Friday deals at Lenovo.
Hints and tips
Lenovo coupon codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- MyLenovo Rewards: Lenovo has a free loyalty program to join called MyLenovo Rewards. It gives you the chance to earn points when you shop that you can redeem at a later date to save on future purchases. Other ways to earn points include completing surveys and doing friend referrals. 1,000 reward points = $1 and you’ll get 3% - 9% back in reward points (the per cent amount varies depending on the item). Other perks of joining the program include free expedited shipping, exclusive members-only offers and rewards on your birthday.
- Weekly Deals & Sales: You’re never short on ways to pick up a bargain at Lenovo. The top bar on the Lenovo website is the first place to look, where there’s a ‘Sale’ section. Hover over that and you’ll see ‘Weekly PC Deals’ and ‘Other Weekly Deals’ - as the name suggests, this is where you’ll find limited-time offers. There are also sales dotted throughout the year, and when they’re around, you’ll find lovely savings like up to 60% off a range of goods.
- Head to the Clearance: Find everything from laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, monitors, PC accessories and so much more in the Lenovo Clearance. This is the place to shop for some of the biggest discounts on Lenovo devices and accessories, so make sure you have a browse through.
- Shop Refurbished: Head to the Lenovo Outlet to find refurbished goods, overstocks and discontinued lines, all with an irresistible discount.
How to use Lenovo coupons
Check out our Lenovo promo codes - we update this page with the latest offers for you to enjoy
Once you’ve found the Lenovo coupon you’d like to use, press the ‘Get Code’ button underneath the offer. This will get a pop-out box to appear, showing the code. Click the ‘Copy’ button to copy the code. A tab on the Lenovo website will also open for your convenience.
Now it’s time for the fun part - shopping! Once you have everything, head to the shopping cart. On the shopping cart page, scroll down until you see the section ‘Have an eCoupon or discount?’, paste your code in the box that says ‘Enter eCoupon code’ and click ‘Apply.’
