You can return your Lenovo product within 30 days of receiving it or before 14 days if it was purchased from the Outlet sale. To start the refund process, head to the Order Lookup (opens in new tab) page. When your request has been authorized, you will receive a Return Authorization Number and return shipping label so you don’t have to pay the return shipping cost. Your product should arrive with Lenovo within 5-10 business days, and once they have your item and have inspected it, you should receive your refund within 2-5 business days.