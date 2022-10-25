AndaSeat coupon for October 2022
Save on gaming chairs and more with these 10 AndaSeat promo codes
FAQs
Is AndaSeat a good brand?
Here at PC Gamer, we’ve reviewed a few AndaSeat chairs in the past, including the AndaSeat Na’vi, the AndaSeat Jungle 2 and the Kaiser 3 XL. Overall, although these chairs didn’t get a perfect score, we do think they’re great chairs. In particular, the Kaiser 3 XL scored 95 out of 100 and was our Editor’s Pick.
Does AndaSeat have Black Friday sales?
You’ll be happy to hear that AndaSeat has done some Black Friday deals in the past, one particular favorite from 2021 was the T-Pro 2 gaming chair with the Eagle 2, Eagle 2 Lightning, or the Mask 2 gaming desk for just $349 with the AndaSeat Black Friday bundle deal. At the time, the desk and chair would have been worth around $1,000, so it was a jaw-dropping bundle deal. We’re hoping to see something similar this Friday 25 November, so make sure you check here as we’ll have an updated list of running sales and promo codes.
Does AndaSeat do free shipping?
One great benefit of shopping at AndaSeat is that free shipping is offered on all orders! There are a few remote areas where free shipping isn’t available and a small delivery charge will be needed. You’ll be able to see if you need to pay a shipping charge at the checkout.
How long will it take to get my AndaSeat order?
In general, it takes around 7 business days for an AndaSeat product to arrive. AndaSeat orders are processed within 3 working days and then sent out right away, so you won’t have to wait too long for your order to arrive.
Can I track my AndaSeat order?
When you’ve placed an order, you’ll be sent an email with tracking information that you can use to follow the progress of your order.
How do I contact AndaSeat customer service?
The quickest and easiest way to contact the AndaSeat customer service team is through the live chat function on the website. However, there’s also a contact us page which has links to specific topics and FAQs to help you with answering your questions.
Hints and tips
AndaSeat coupons are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Look out for Sales: AndaSeat does have sales here and there, and when there are sales, there are big price cuts! For example, the AndaSeat Dark Demon and Jungle gaming chairs were under $200 in one sale, so for any bargain hunters, it’s worth waiting around.
- Student Discount: AndaSeat offers a handy 15% student discount in partnership with Student Beans. To get your unique promo code you need to verify your student status on the Student Beans website.
- Newsletter Sign-ups: Be the first to bag any deals and find out the latest product news by signing up for the AndaSeat newsletter.
- Shop Around: Some AndaSeat chairs are available to buy at third-party stores like Amazon, so it’s worth checking out different retailers to snap up the best deals.
How to use AndaSeat promo codes
Check out our latest AndaSeat coupons - this page gets updated regularly with the best promo codes for you to enjoy.
Once you’ve found your code, click the ‘Get Code’ button. This will make a pop-up box appear, showing the code. You can copy the code with the ‘Copy’ button. A tab will also automatically open on the AndaSeat website.
Now is the fun part, it’s time to shop! Once you have your goodies, head to your shopping cart and click the ‘Check out’ button to be taken to the ‘Information’ page. Now you can paste your code into the ‘Discount code’ box on the right-hand side.
