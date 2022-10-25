Humble Bundle coupon for October 2022
FAQs
Are Humble Bundle games for Windows only?
A majority of Humble Bundle games are compatible with Windows only, but you can also find games that are also compatible with Mac and Linux as well. You will be able to see what the game is compatible with when you click on it on the Humble Bundle website.
Can I return a Humble Bundle game?
It is possible to get a refund at Humble Bundle, all refunds are looked at individually and if you are successful in getting a refund, this should happen within 60 days. Humble Choice purchases are usually non-refundable, but if you haven’t revealed the keys and are requesting the refund shortly after purchase, Humble Bundle will review it and may be able to give you a refund.
Does Humble Bundle have Black Friday sales?
We’ve seen some epic Humble Bundle Black Friday sales in the past. For example, in 2021, Humble Bundle’s Black Friday sale ran from Black Friday until 3 December. One of the highlights from last year’s sale was being able to get an annual Humble Choice membership for $99. There were also big discounts on lots of individual games as well as on bundle deals. We reckon there is a good chance we’ll see some similar, if not better discounts this year, so keep your eyes peeled when 25 November comes around!
How do I contact Humble Bundle customer service?
There are a few ways to contact Humble Bundle, including emailing contact@humblebundle.com, filling out a contact form, or writing to Humble Bundle Inc, 160 Spear St, Suite 1000, San Francisco, CA 94105.
How many games do I get each month with Humble Choice?
The amount of games you get each month varies, but Humble Bundle is dedicated to giving you great value for money. You get to keep the games forever and you get a huge variety of games from all the genres you can think of. You can also opt-out of a month if you don’t want the games, however, this will affect the amount of discount you get, because with each consecutive month you’re a Humble Choice member, you get an increased amount of discount on the Humble Store (up to 20% off).
Hints and tips
Humble Bundle coupons are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Humble Choice: Humble Bundle has a membership service called Humble Choice where you get access to new games and other perks each month, that you get to keep forever. You can either pay $11.99 monthly or $129 per year for the membership (top tip: paying annually works out cheaper at around $10.75 a month). With each month you’re a member, you get an increasing amount of discounts that you can spend in the Humble Store. It goes up to 20% off orders when you’ve been a member of Humble Choice for 12+ consecutive months. Talk about loyalty benefits!
- Refer a Friend: Referring a pal to sign up for Humble Choice can get you up to $12 worth of credit to spend for the first 30 new members you get to sign up.
- Newsletter Sign-ups: The early bird gets the deal because once you sign up for the Humble Bundle newsletter, you’ll get early access to the latest offers and news.
How to use Humble Bundle promo codes
Browse our latest Humble Bundle coupon codes - we update this page regularly with the latest and greatest offers.
Once you’ve found your promo code, click the ‘Get Code’ button. This will make a pop-up appear where you can copy the code. Clicking on the offer will also get Humble Bundle to open in a new tab.
Do your Humble Bundle shopping spree, once you have everything, head to the basket. You’ll need to have a Humble Bundle account to use a coupon code (making an account is free). Once you’re at the checkout, you can paste your code into the "Do you have a promo code?" section.
