FAQs

Does LG have free shipping? LG offers free shipping on most orders, this includes appliances, TVs and electronics. For small parts and accessories, there tends to be a shipping charge that you will see at the checkout.

How long will it take for my LG order to arrive? In general, LG products take around 2 days to be shipped, then they arrive to you within 7-10 business days.

What is the LG returns policy? LG has a couple of different return policies. For vacuum and laptop products, you can return your order within 30 calendar days after you’ve received it. For all other LG products, you can return your order within the first 15 calendar days after it’s been delivered. If however, you’re returning a product that came to you damaged, it must be reported within 5 days of it being received. All products must be returned in their original packaging with all the items and accessories they came with.

How do I contact LG customer service? The quickest way to chat with LG customer care is through the live chat function on the website. Alternatively, you can fill out a contact form or call the team at 850-999-4934 or 800-243-0000. The phone lines are open Monday - Sunday 08:00 - 21:00.

Can LG repair my appliance or electronics? LG has a repair service, which applies for both in-warranty and out-warranty products. If your product is no longer under warranty there will be a charge. To request a repair, head to the “request a repair” page on the LG website.

Does LG have Black Friday sales? LG has taken part in Black Friday in the past. Last year, there were big price cuts across the LG range on the website but also LG products were discounted on third-party retailers like Best Buy and Newegg. We’re expecting to see some big discounts this year on TVs, appliances and more, so make sure you shop around on Friday 25 November this year to snap up the best deals for your new LG device.

Hints and tips

LG promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Newsletter Sign-ups: At LG, you can save an extra 10% on select vacuums, headphones, air purifiers, AeroTower™, LG stylers and wireless speakers just by signing up for the newsletter! Once you sign up, you’ll get a coupon code sent to your email address.

How to use LG coupon codes

Take a look at our selection of LG coupons - we update this page regularly with the latest offers.

Once you’ve found the offer you’d like to redeem, click the ‘Get Code’ button which can be found underneath the offer. A pop-up box will appear revealing the code that you can copy with the ‘Copy’ button. A tab will also open on the LG website.

Now it’s time to shop! Add everything you want and head to your shopping cart. Under the ‘Order Summary’ section on the right-hand side, there’s an ‘Enter Your Promotion Code’ box where you can paste your code in.