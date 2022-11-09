FAQs

Does iBUYPOWER have free shipping? iBUYPOWER doesn’t currently offer free shipping. Shipping cost varies depending on the product and the type of shipping option you select. You can choose between Ground Service, 3-Day Air, 2-Day Air and Next-Day Air shipping.

How long is the iBUYPOWER warranty? iBUYPOWER offers a 3-year standard warranty on desktop computer systems, including three years labor and one year of parts. You can also choose a 4-year extended warranty which includes four years labor and two years parts or a 5-year extended warranty which includes five years labor and three years parts. Refurbished products come with a 90-day warranty.

How do I contact iBUYPOWER customer service? To contact iBUYPOWER, you can start a live chat on the website, the opening times for the live chat are Monday to Friday 09:00-16:00 PT. Alternatively, you can call the Customer Service team at (888) 462-3899 from Monday to Friday at 08:30-17:20 PT or the Technical Support team at (888) 618-6040 from Monday to Friday at 08:30-17:00 PT.

What is iBUYPOWER’s return policy? You can return most iBUYPOWER products within 30 days of receiving them. With refurbished items, you have 14 days to return them and software products can’t be returned at all. You can return most items up to 45 days after receiving them, but after 30 days, you’ll get charged a 15% restocking fee. To start a return, you need to contact the iBUYPOWER’s Customer Service team and get a Return Merchandise Authorization number.

Does iBUYPOWER have Black Friday sales? We have seen loads of great iBUYPOWER offers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday in past years. For example, in 2021, there was a sitewide coupon code of 5% off any custom build over $999 (which ran throughout the month of November), as well as sales on individual items. With this in mind, we’re eagerly anticipating the return of iBUYPOWER’s Black Friday deals this upcoming Friday 25 November, so keep your eyes peeled!

Hints and tips

iBUYPOWER coupon codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Shop Today’s Deals: iBUYPOWER has a dedicated ‘Today’s Deals’ section on the website with loads of awesome offers for gaming PCs and laptops. Daily deals include coupon codes and price cuts on products - make sure you snap up any deals you like, they won’t be around for long!

Buy Refurbished: Shopping iBUYPOWER'a refurbished range can save you heaps on your purchases, whether you're buying a PC or accessories. Each refurbished iBUYPOWER product is vigorously tested to make sure it's of like-new quality. For peace of mind, refurbished products are backed with a 90-day warranty and a 14-day money-back guarantee.

iBUYPOWER Reward Points: If you shop regularly at iBUYPOWER, it's worth signing up to get iBUYPOWER Reward Points. When you shop, you gain reward points that can be used to lower the cost of future purchases. Becoming a member is free and it's easy to sign up, you just have to make an iBUYPOWER account.

Newsletter Sign-ups: If you want to stay in the loop with iBUYPOWER, sign up for the newsletter. Getting the newsletter will also mean that you find out about the latest offers and promotions hot off the press.

How to use iBUYPOWER coupons

Browse through our iBUYPOWER coupon codes - we update this page regularly with the latest deals for you to snap up.

Once you’ve found the code you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button which can be found underneath the offer. This will make a pop-out box appear, showing the code and opening a tab on the iBUYPOWER website. Copy the code by clicking the ‘Copy’ button, then head over to the iBUYPOWER website.

Now it’s time to buy all your PC goods. Once you have everything, head to the shopping cart. Scroll down until you see the ‘Order Summary’ section and the box that says ‘Coupon Code:’. Paste your code in there and click ‘Apply’.