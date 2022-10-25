Adorama coupons for October 2022
Save on cameras, headphones and more at Adorama with these 10 promo codes
FAQs
Does Adorama have free shipping?
Adorama offers free standard shipping on most orders over $49, and you’ll be able to see if your order qualifies at the checkout. You can pay to get your order delivered in a specific time frame that you can choose once you’ve got all your items in your virtual shopping cart. Make note that most UPS shipments will need to be signed for when delivered.
Does Adorama have free returns?
Adorama has a 30-day free returns policy where you’ll be able to get a full refund (excluding the shipping charges). To return your item, it needs to be in brand new condition and returned in its original packaging, including any additional items that came with the order, like instruction manuals.
Does Adorama do student discounts?
Adorama has an exclusive student discount program called Students Gear Up. To get the discount, you need to set up an Adorama user account and complete the Sheer ID online verification application. Once this is done, you’ll receive exclusive discounts and promo codes.
How do I contact Adorama customer service?
To contact Adorama, call the Customer Service team at 800-815-0702. Opening hours for the phone are Monday - Thursday 09:00 - 19:00, Friday 09:00 - 16:00 and Sunday 10:00 - 17:00. Alternatively, you can fill out a contact form on the website or you can start a live chat on the website.
Does Adorama offer warranties?
There are a few different warranties available for Adorama products. Brand new items have a full manufacturer's warranty, refurbished items have a 90-day return-to-manufacturer warranty and there are various warranties for used products, varying from 180-day to 30, depending on the item and its condition.
What is Adorama VIP360?
For $49.99 a year, you can join Adorama VIP360. With this membership, you get members-exclusive benefits, including an extended 60-day returns policy, free 2-day shipping on orders and a 1-year of Adorama Protect, which is Adorama’s accidental damage protection.
Does Adorama have Black Friday sales?
Adorama has taken part with Black Friday deals in the past, and already has a dedicated Black Friday page on the website, informing customers that there are going to be some big discounts this year (yippee)! It’s recommended to sign up for the Adorama newsletter so you can be in the know when the offers come in, but we’ll also have an updated list of Adorama promo codes right here. So get Friday 25 November pencilled in your diary to check out the hottest Adorama offers.
Adorama hints and tips
Adorama coupons are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Check out the Deal of the Day: Adorama’s ‘Deal of the Day’ page showcases the best limited-time offers available. As the name suggests, these deals are only around for one day, so snap up a great offer when you see one!
- Browse Bundle & Save: The ‘Bundle and Save’ section on the Adorama website offers big discounts when you buy a tech product with an accessory. There are hundreds of deals to choose from, so it’s well worth checking out.
- Shop the Clearance: The Adorama Clearance is the place to find the biggest price cuts on products, normally offering up to 70% off! Items in the clearance are discontinued lines so once they’re gone, they’re gone for good.
- Save with Pre-Owned Equipment: Adorama supplies an abundance of pre-owned equipment for you to purchase at a lower price. You can buy both devices and accessories pre-owned, so get browsing.
- Sell your Old Equipment: If you’ve got some old tech gathering dust, sell it to Adorama! Adorama buys both old and new equipment and it’s really easy to sell. Just fill out a quick form on the website to get a quote and you’ll be sent a prepaid shipping label that you can use to send your product to Adorama. Once Adorama receives your item, you’ll get money, store credit or direct deposit.
- Adorama Rewards: Adorama has a free rewards program called Adorama Rewards. The program allows you to get points when you shop that you can later put towards purchases both online and in-store. To become a member, all you need to do is make an Adorama account and select to join Adorama Rewards.
- Sign up for the Newsletter: If you sign up for the Adorama newsletter you'll get free shipping on your first order, plus you’ll get access to the latest Adorama news and special offers.
How to use Adorama coupon codes
Browse our list of Adorama coupon codes - we update this page regularly with the latest deals.
Once you’ve found your coupon, click the ‘Get Code’ button which you’ll find underneath the offer. This will make a pop-out box appear, which reveals the code that you can then copy. By clicking on the offer, it will automatically open a tab on the Adorama website.
Now it’s time to do your shopping, once you have everything, head to your shopping cart. Click the ‘Proceed to Checkout’ button and scroll down to the payment section. Here you’ll be able to click on the ‘Do you have a gift card or promo code?’ button and paste your code in there.
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.