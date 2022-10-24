FAQs

Does Apple Store have free shipping? Apple Store offers free next-day shipping for any items that are currently in stock. If you want your order even sooner than that, there’s a two-hour delivery option which costs $9.

Does Apple Store have an in-store pickup? If you’d rather collect your Apple goodies yourself, Apple Store offers a free in-store and curbside pickup option for your convenience. Once your order is available for collection, Apple will send you an email with all the information you need.

What is the Apple Store return policy? You can return your Apple Store product within 14 days of receiving it and Apple Store will pay for the returns shipping label. Bear in mind, it must be an Apple product that was bought directly from the Apple Store, and it must be returned and repackaged with all the documents and accessories it came with. There are some products that you can’t return, like opened software, Apple gift cards, print products and electronic software downloads.

Where is the nearest Apple Store? Whether you want to browse around an Apple Store, or you’re trying to find out where your nearest in-store pickup location is, you can locate it on the Find a Store (opens in new tab) page.

Does Apple Store price match? Apple Store doesn’t currently price match, but if this ever changes, we’ll be the first to know, so check back here regularly to find out about the latest codes and benefits.

Does Apple Store do Black Friday? We recommend shopping around on Friday 25 November this year to find the best Apple Black Friday deals. Third-party retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Verizon had some great discounts last year on iPads, MacBooks and more. It’s also worth checking Apple Store directly for good trade-in offers.

Hints and tips

Apple Store coupons are the best way to save on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Check Out Apple Refurbished: You can purchase an Apple device for a whole lot cheaper when you shop Apple Refurbished. All Apple products available to buy refurbished come under the Apple Certified Refurbished promise. This means they are thoroughly checked over to ensure they’re of like-new quality. All refurbished items also come with a 1-year warranty to give you true peace of mind.

Apple Trade-ins: Apple has a trade-in scheme that allows you to trade in your old Apple device and get store credit or an Apple gift card to use toward the purchase of a new one. You don't even have to go into a store to apply for a trade-in, you can complete your application online!

Student Discount: The Apple Education Store allows students, parents, faculty staff and homeschool teachers a discount on a Mac or iPad. The price cut varies depending on the product, but it can save you a lot! You need to provide Apple with a verified education email address to claim your discount.

Veterans and Military Purchase Program: Apple offers a 10% discount for current and Veteran members of the US Military, National Guard and Reserve. The 10% discount also applies to immediate family members. You need to verify your Veteran or active military status with ID.Me to receive your discount code.

Shop Around: It's worth doing some research before buying an Apple product as third-party retailers will sometimes offer a lower price than if you buy directly from the Apple Store.

How to use Apple Store promo codes

Browse through our list of Apple Store coupons - we update this page regularly with the latest deals.

Once you’ve found the offer you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button. This will make a pop-out box appear, showing the code.

It will also open a tab on the Apple Store website. You can copy the code by clicking the ‘Copy’ button. Now it’s time to do your shopping.

Once you have everything, head to your shopping cart. Paste your code in the coupon box and click ‘Apply’.