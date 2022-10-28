FAQs

Does AliExpress have free shipping? Some of AliExpress’ products come with free shipping, and you’ll be able to see if an item does qualify for free shipping when you’re on the product description page. With products that don’t have free shipping, you’ll be able to see how much it will cost when you get to the checkout.

How long is AliExpress shipping? You can choose from either standard shipping or premium shipping if you want your order to arrive faster. AliExpress standard shipping, on average, takes between 15-45 working days and premium shipping takes 7-15 working days. Premium shipping costs more money and the cost varies depending on the order.

What is the AliExpress return policy? Some items at AliExpress have a free 15-day return policy, and you can see if an item does when you’re on the product description page. The return policy includes the shipping cost.

How do I contact AliExpress customer service? AliExpress has an online live chat function that runs 24/7. To access it, head to the ‘Help Center’ page on the website. On this page, you’ll also find an FAQ section that may be able to answer your queries.

Does AliExpress have Black Friday sales? In 2021, AliExpress did have a Black Friday sale, which started before the big day, where we saw up to 70% off items. With this in mind, we’re hoping to see some similar deals this upcoming Friday 25 November, but we advise checking AliExpress a week or so before Black Friday to see if any early deals have come rolling in.

Hints and tips

AliExpress promo codes are the best way to save on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:

Shop Super Deals: This section of the AliExpress website showcases AliExpress’ top products that currently have a big price cut (we’ve even seen 99% off!) Not only can you see current offers, but there’s a ‘Coming up’ section so you can get ahead of the game for what deals will be available over the next week.

New User Gifts: If you're new to AliExpress you can bag a super deal - you can choose between getting a selected item for $0.01 or a $3.00 coupon for orders over $4.00!

Check Out Featured Brands with Deals: This page has up to 50% off selected brands' products that will be shipped to you within 72 hours.

How to use AliExpress coupons

Browse our AliExpress promo codes - we update this page regularly with the latest coupons and offers for you to enjoy.

Once you’ve found your discount, click the ‘Get Code’ button. This will make a pop-out box appear showing the code and it will also open a tab on the AliExpress website. Copy the code by clicking the ‘Copy’ button in the pop-out box and head to the website.

Now it’s time to shop! Once you have all your goods, head to the shopping cart. Once on the shopping cart page, click the ‘Checkout’ button in the ‘Summary’ section. On the checkout page, you can paste your AliExpress code by clicking the arrow next to the ‘Enter code here’ text in the ‘Summary’ section. Press ‘Apply’ once you’ve pasted your code and watch the discounts come rolling in.