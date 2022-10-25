In past years, Walmart has had huge sales weeks before Black Friday, so you don’t even necessarily have to wait until the big day to see some bargains that are worth snapping up. However, as well as big sales being held before Black Friday, Walmart has always offered some mega discounts on Black Friday for a whole range of products, including TVs, appliances, consoles, furniture and more. Top tip: last year, Walmart offered Walmart+ members early access to Black Friday deals, which meant that they were able to bag the best deals available before the stock ran out, so if you’re a regular shopper at Walmart but not a member of Walmart+, it might be worth looking into.