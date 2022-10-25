Walmart promo code for October 2022
Save on tech, electronics, appliances, DIY products and more with these 7 Walmart promo codes
FAQs
Does Walmart have free shipping?
If you have a Walmart+ membership, shipping is free on all orders. If you don’t have a membership, you can still get free shipping when your order is over $35. Shipping costs vary when your order is under $35.
What is Walmart’s return policy?
Walmart offers an up to 90-day return policy, which is product-dependent. You can return your item to a store, ship it back for free or organize a scheduled pickup from your home. If you’re returning online, you can request the return through your account or through the app, and you’ll be given a shipping label that you can print so that the return is free.
How do I contact Walmart customer service?
There are a few ways to get in touch with Walmart. Firstly, you can call the team at 1-800-741-5367, phone lines are open Monday - Friday 08:00 - 23:00, Saturday 09:00 - 21:00 and Sunday 12:00 - 19:00. You can also email the customer service and sales team at service@walmartcontacts.com. Finally, you can contact them by post to the address: Walmart Contacts, 4265 Diplomacy Drive, Columbus, OH 43228, United States.
Does Walmart Plus have a free trial?
Walmart offers a free 30-day trial of Walmart+, so you have plenty of time to decide whether it’s the right service for you and whether you think it’s worth the cost. Bear in mind that with the free trial you won’t get to try out all of the Walmart+ benefits, however, you will get access to free shipping on all orders, mobile scan & go, and receive member prices on fuel.
What time does Walmart open?
In general, Walmart stores open bright and early at 06:00 all week. However, opening times can vary from store to store, so to double-check your nearest store's opening and closing times, the Walmart store finder page is your best bet.
When does Black Friday start at Walmart?
In past years, Walmart has had huge sales weeks before Black Friday, so you don’t even necessarily have to wait until the big day to see some bargains that are worth snapping up. However, as well as big sales being held before Black Friday, Walmart has always offered some mega discounts on Black Friday for a whole range of products, including TVs, appliances, consoles, furniture and more. Top tip: last year, Walmart offered Walmart+ members early access to Black Friday deals, which meant that they were able to bag the best deals available before the stock ran out, so if you’re a regular shopper at Walmart but not a member of Walmart+, it might be worth looking into.
Hints and tips
Walmart promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Flash Picks: Find up to 65% off over 1,000 products in the Flash Picks sale. The sale runs throughout the year, but what’s on offer changes weekly, so you’ll always find some new products with a discount, including electronics, furniture, appliances, automotive, clothing and much more.
- Clearance: The Walmart Clearance is full of big price-cut goods from every corner of Walmart’s range. If you’re looking for a particular item, it’s easy to filter your search by department, price and brand to help make your shopping experience easy.
- Rollbacks: No one can say that Walmart isn’t short of ways to save! The Walmart Rollback showcases low prices on tons of everyday products for the home, garden, tech, gaming, jewelry and more, giving you even more ways to pick up a bargain.
- Walmart+: For $98 a year or $12.95 a month you can get a membership to Walmart+. By becoming a Walmart+ member, you get access to loads of great benefits and in the long run, it can save you loads of money if you’re a regular Walmart shopper. For example, free shipping on all orders, discounts on fuel at Mobil, Walmart, Exxon and Murphy stations, a subscription to Paramount+, 6 months free of Spotify Premium, rewards and access to exclusive deals, events and products.
How to use Walmart coupons
Scroll through our list of Walmart coupon codes - we keep this page updated with the most recent offers available.
Once you’ve found the Walmart coupon you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button which can be found underneath the offer. A pop-up box will appear, showing the code that you can copy, and a tab will open on the Walmart website.
Once you’ve copied the code, start shopping on the Walmart website. When you have all your goodies, head to the shopping cart.
On the shopping cart page, click the button that says ‘Continue to checkout’.
Once on the checkout page, you can paste the code in the box underneath the text ‘Have a promo code?’, then click ‘Apply’ to activate the offer.
