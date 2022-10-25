OWC promo code for October 2022
FAQs
Is OWC legit?
OWC is absolutely legit. The company was established in 1988 and is well-known in the computing industry - but you don’t just have to take our word for it! Thousands of customers have reviewed OWC on Trustpilot, and it has an impressive 4.7 out of 5-star rating.
Does OWC have free shipping?
OWC offers free shipping on orders over $149. If your order totals less than that, shipping costs vary, and you’ll be able to see how much it will cost when you get to the checkout.
How long does OWC shipping take?
Shipping times vary depending on the product, but same-day shipping is available on many items if you order by 18:40 CT on Monday to Friday or by 15:00 CT Saturday. OWC deliveries arrive from Monday to Saturday, except during federal US holidays.
What is the OWC return policy?
You can return your OWC order within 30 days of receiving it. Bear in mind that there’s a 5% restocking fee for unopened products and a 15% restocking fee for opened products. Items that can’t be returned include computers, displays, clearance devices, consumables, or software.
How do I contact OWC customer service?
If you need to contact OWC, there are several ways to do this. The quickest way is by using the handy live chat feature on the website. You can also call the team at 1-800-275-4576 or fill out a contact form. The OWC team are available Monday to Friday, with the Service/Sales team available from 08:00-20:00 CT and the Tech Support team available from 08:00-18:00.
Hints and tips
OWC promo codes are the best way to save on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Shop When There’s a Sale: OWC has seasonal sales throughout the year and when there’s a sale live, you can see it on the OWC’s sales website, both on the homepage banner and in the ‘Specials’ section.
- Newsletter Sign-ups: Be the first to know about OWC’s latest offers and product releases and get access to limited-quantity specials and exclusive prices by signing up for the newsletter.
- Check Out the Garage Sale: Find the biggest discounts on OWC’s products when you shop the Garage Sale. This is OWC’s version of a clearance sale, so it’s mainly discontinued lines and the offers are around for a limited time.
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.
About OWC
OWC stands for Other World Computing, and as the name suggests, it’s all about computers! OWC’s products are specifically designed for Mac and iDevices and there are over 3,000 items available to buy online right now, including Mac upgrade kits, computer hardware, accessories and gear. OWC was founded by Larry O'Connor in 1988 when he was just 14 years old! Today, OWC is a global organization that ships to over 190 countries, ensuring Mac enthusiasts get all the goods they need for their devices.
