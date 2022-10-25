Kinguin discount code for October 2022
Save on AAA games, indie games and more with these 13 Kinguin promo codes
FAQs
How do I activate a Kinguin key?
The activation of a key varies depending on the game. To find out about your order, head to the product offer page and click on the ‘Key Activation’ button, this will show all the information you need to activate it.
How do I contact Kinguin customer service?
To contact the Kinguin team, you need to submit a request or alternatively, you can start a live chat on the website with the Chatbot.
Do I need a Kinguin account to make a purchase?
You do need a Kinguin account to buy games and luckily it’s really easy to make one. You just need to enter your email address and choose a password, alternatively, you can register with your Facebook, LinkedIn or Google+ account.
Does Kinguin offer refunds?
You can’t get a refund if you’ve already made a purchase and redeemed the key. If you haven’t claimed the key, contact the customer service team and request a refund. You can also cancel and get a refund on pre-ordered games.
Does Kinguin have Black Friday deals?
You’ll be happy to hear that Kinguin has had Black Friday offers in the past. Last year there was an amazing discount code for 30% off orders over $100! We’ve got our fingers crossed to see more brilliant deals this Black Friday, so make sure you come back here as we’ll have an updated list of Kinguin promo codes and sale offers.
Hints and tips
Kinguin discount codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a price cut:
- Newsletter Sign-ups: You can bag 10% off your first Kinguin order just by signing up for the free newsletter. There are loads of other great benefits to getting the newsletter - it gives you access to exclusive newsletter discounts, lets you know about current sales and also keeps you up to date with the latest Kinguin news.
- Hot Stuff: On the homepage, you can scroll down to a section called ‘Hot Stuff’ that’s a carousel of some great gaming offers available on Kinguin. This includes promo codes and sale offers.
- Pre-Orders: Believe it or not, pre-ordering a game before its release date can be cheaper than ordering once it’s released! Sometimes if a game is really popular on release, the price will increase, whereas if you order before its release, you’ll get the price locked in. Occasionally Kinguin also offers discounts on pre-order games so you may be able to pick up a bargain.
How to use Kinguin discount codes
Check out our Kinguin coupon codes - we regularly update this page with the latest offers for you to redeem.
Once you’ve found the coupon you’d like to use, click the ‘Get Code’ button underneath the offer. This will make a pop-up box appear with the code. It will also automatically open a tab on the Kinguin website. Press the ‘Copy’ button on the pop-out to copy the code.
Now it’s time to shop! Once you have all your goodies, head to the shopping cart. On the right-hand side, there’s a box that says ‘Discount Code’, paste your code in there.
Alan has been writing about PC tech since before 3D graphics cards existed, and still vividly recalls having to fight with MS-DOS just to get games to load. He fondly remembers the killer combo of a Matrox Millenium and 3dfx Voodoo, and seeing Lara Croft in 3D for the first time. He's very glad hardware has advanced as much as it has though, and is particularly happy when putting the latest M.2 NVMe SSDs, AMD processors, and laptops through their paces. He has a long-lasting Magic: The Gathering obsession but limits this to MTG Arena these days.