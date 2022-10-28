Astro Gaming promo code for October 2022
FAQs
Does Astro Gaming do free shipping?
Astro Gaming offers free standard shipping on orders over $29 and costs $5 for orders under $29. There’s also an express shipping option if you’re in a hurry to get your order, and the price varies depending on the items.
How long do Astro Gaming orders take to ship?
With Astro Gaming, you really don’t have to wait long to receive your goodies. Express shipping takes 2-3 business days to arrive and standard shipping is 4-7 business days.
How do I track my Astro Gaming order?
When you’ve placed your order, you’ll receive a confirmation email which includes the tracking number. Alternatively, you can log into your Astro Gaming account and track it through your ‘My Account’ page.
Does Astro Gaming do any warranties?
All products at Astro Gaming come with a warranty, but the warranty length varies depending on what you’ve bought. To find out the warranty length of your product, you can check the packaging and documentation that it arrived with, or head to the Astro Gaming online support page.
How do I contact Astro Gaming customer service?
To contact Astro Gaming customer service, you can call the team at 1-800-374-7401, the phone lines are open from 06:00 - 18:00 Monday - Friday.
Hints and tips
Astro Gaming promo codes are the best way to save money on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Shop Refurbished: Astro Gaming has a dedicated refurbished section where you can buy Astro Gaming products for a lower price. With the refurbished goods, you don’t need to worry about them being of lower quality as they are Astro Certified Refurbished products - this means they are of like-new quality, including all the required accessories, cables and manuals. At most, they might have small cosmetic imperfections, but that’s as far as it goes. Some more good news, refurbished items also come with a warranty.
- Student Discount: Astro Gaming offers a whopping 25% student discount in partnership with UNiDAYS - that’ll certainly save you a bit of money on your gaming goods! To get your discount, head to the UNiDAYS website and verify your student status.
- Shop Around: Astro Gaming products are sold at a number of third-party retailers so it’s worth shopping around to find the best price, especially around key seasons like Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
- Sign up for the Newsletter: Be the first to know about the latest deals, news and product releases by signing up for the Astro Gaming newsletter - the deals will get sent straight to your inbox.
About Astro Gaming
Astro Gaming was founded in San Francisco in 2006 by Brett Lovelady and Jordan Reiss. Astro Gaming predominantly creates gaming headsets for avid and hardcore gamers but also manufactures an array of other gaming equipment, like MixAmps, controllers and microphones. Astro Gaming was originally run independently, but in 2011 was acquired by Skullcandy. Astro Gaming worked with Skullcandy until 2017 when Astro Gaming was acquired by Logitech.