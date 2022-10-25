Meta Quest promo code for October 2022
FAQs
Does Meta Quest have free shipping?
There’s no need to worry about additional shipping costs, Meta Quest offers free shipping on all devices! Once you’ve ordered from Meta Quest, you’ll receive an email from the Meta Store with the tracking link, you can use this to keep track of when your order is going to arrive.
What is the Meta Quest return policy?
You can return your Meta Quest order for a refund within 30 days of receiving it. Bear in mind that shipping costs are not included in the refund. Once you’ve put your request through to get a refund, you must get it back to Meta Quest within 14 days.
What accessories can you get for the Meta Quest 2?
There are loads of additional goodies you can get to heighten your VR experience, including controllers, headsets, a full light blocker, carry cases and more.
Hints and tips
Meta Quest promo codes are the best way to save on your order, however, there are additional ways to get a discount:
- Friend Referrals: If you refer a pal to get the Meta Quest 2, you’ll each get $30 in Meta Quest Store credit! Time to share the love and get referring.
- Shop Refurbished: There is a limited supply of refurbished Meta Quest 2 VR headsets with charging cables, power adapters, two touch controllers, AA batteries and glasses spacer products to buy. Meta Quest’s refurbished products are vigorously checked to see that they work and have no visible cosmetic imperfections. All the previous accounts and data are also wiped, so it’s like buying a new device but with a lower price tag. What’s not to love?
- Browse Third-Party Retailers: Compare prices by checking third-party retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and Target to see if they’re offering lower prices on Meta Quest headsets and accessories.
- Newsletter Sign-ups: If you want to keep up with the latest news and updates from Meta Quest, it’s worth signing up for the free newsletter.
How to use Meta Quest coupon codes
Browse through our Meta Quest promo codes - we update this page regularly with the latest offers for you to redeem. Once you’ve found the code you’d like to use click the ‘Get Code’ button underneath the offer. This will make a pop-out box appear, showing the code. It will also open a tab on the Meta Quest website. You can copy the code by clicking the ‘Copy’ button in the pop-out box. Now it’s time to shop! Once you have your goodies, head to your shopping cart. On the right-hand side, there’s a subtotal section. Click on the ‘Add a Promo Code’ text to open a box. Paste the code in the box and press ‘Apply’ and watch the savings come rolling in.
About Meta Quest
Meta Quest is top-of-the-line VR headsets and VR accessories from the Meta Platform. The latest VR headset is the Meta Quest 2 (originally called the Oculus Quest 2), which made it to the #1 spot in our best VR headset guide. The Meta Quest 2 is completely wireless, giving you the option to take it with you wherever you go (meaning you’ll never be far from the world of VR!) The Meta Quest 2 offers more than gaming, you can also watch films, connect with friends in a whole new way, and even use it for work. All you need to set it up is the free smartphone app and wireless internet! The Meta Quest Pro is the next eagerly anticipated headset from Meta Quest, and it should be coming out very soon. The Meta Quest Pro is aimed at professionals and is a more high-end version of the Meta Quest 2. Will it beat the Meta Quest 2 for our #1 spot on the best VR headset guide? Watch this space!