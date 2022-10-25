Meta Quest promo code for October 2022

About Meta Quest

Meta Quest is top-of-the-line VR headsets and VR accessories from the Meta Platform. The latest VR headset is the Meta Quest 2 (originally called the Oculus Quest 2), which made it to the #1 spot in our best VR headset guide. The Meta Quest 2 is completely wireless, giving you the option to take it with you wherever you go (meaning you’ll never be far from the world of VR!) The Meta Quest 2 offers more than gaming, you can also watch films, connect with friends in a whole new way, and even use it for work. All you need to set it up is the free smartphone app and wireless internet! The Meta Quest Pro is the next eagerly anticipated headset from Meta Quest, and it should be coming out very soon. The Meta Quest Pro is aimed at professionals and is a more high-end version of the Meta Quest 2. Will it beat the Meta Quest 2 for our #1 spot on the best VR headset guide? Watch this space!