All Raise Animals codes for October 2025: Rubies and Corals

Raise Animals codes are the most efficient way to quickly earn Rubies and Corals, the experience's main forms of currency. Not only will they give you a decent head start in the game if you've just started out building your zoo, but they will save you from spending any Robux or having to work particularly hard to earn some cash or Coral to spend. Occasionally, codes may offer money as a reward, and we all know a little cash goes a long way.

All active Raise Animals codes

Here are all the active codes currently available for Raise Animals:

FREECORALS - 1,000 x Coral and 500 x Rubies

- 1,000 x Coral and 500 x Rubies HALLOWEEN2025! - 500 x Rubies and 500 x Candies

- 500 x Rubies and 500 x Candies 150MVisitsTysm - 1,000 x Rubies

Expired Raise Animals codes

10MVisitsTysms

10KActiveTysm

Update1

Ocean

Release!

5MVisitsTysm

1MVisitsTysm

5KActiveTysm

3KActiveTysm

SorryForBugs

How to redeem Raise Animals codes

(Image credit: Roblox)

Before you can redeem any Raise Animals codes, you'll need to 'like' the game in the Roblox Launcher and join the Raise Animals Studio group. Once you've done that, boot the experience, and you'll be able to cash in your codes by doing the following:

Launch the experience in Roblox Click the cog icon in the top right corner of the screen, and scroll down to the Redeem Codes menu Copy and paste or type in your code Hit redeem, and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account