All Raise Animals codes for October 2025: Rubies and Corals
Claim these codes for Rubies and Corals.
Raise Animals codes are the most efficient way to quickly earn Rubies and Corals, the experience's main forms of currency. Not only will they give you a decent head start in the game if you've just started out building your zoo, but they will save you from spending any Robux or having to work particularly hard to earn some cash or Coral to spend. Occasionally, codes may offer money as a reward, and we all know a little cash goes a long way.
All active Raise Animals codes
Here are all the active codes currently available for Raise Animals:
- FREECORALS - 1,000 x Coral and 500 x Rubies
- HALLOWEEN2025! - 500 x Rubies and 500 x Candies
- 150MVisitsTysm - 1,000 x Rubies
Expired Raise Animals codes
10MVisitsTysms 10KActiveTysm Update1 Ocean Release! 5MVisitsTysm 1MVisitsTysm 5KActiveTysm 3KActiveTysm SorryForBugs
How to redeem Raise Animals codes
Before you can redeem any Raise Animals codes, you'll need to 'like' the game in the Roblox Launcher and join the Raise Animals Studio group. Once you've done that, boot the experience, and you'll be able to cash in your codes by doing the following:
- Launch the experience in Roblox
- Click the cog icon in the top right corner of the screen, and scroll down to the Redeem Codes menu
- Copy and paste or type in your code
- Hit redeem, and your rewards will immediately be credited to your account
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent four years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
