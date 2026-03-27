Save $345 ABS Cyclone Aqua: was $1,199.99 now $854.99 at Newegg I think this is a great deal for a pretty decent gaming PC. Some compromises have been made, for sure, but the headline stats here are you're getting a six-core, 12-thread Raptor Lake CPU, an RTX 5060 GPU, 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1 TB SSD, all for just a shade over $850. You're normally looking at RTX 5050, 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD territory for that sort of money. The SSD may be old, and relatively slow in PCIe 4.0 terms, but it's a good size, and still waaaaay quicker than any spinning platter hard drive. And honestly, you won't have an issue still running last-gen memory on a budget gaming rig like this. Use promo code ABS10MARCH for the full discount.



Key specs: Intel Core 5 120 | Nvidia RTX 5060 | 32 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | 650 W PSU

I'll grant you, there is more than a whiff of the last-gens about this budget gaming PC. But for this price, during this latest PC hardware pricing crisis, I'm willing to accept a few more compromises than I otherwise might. That price in question is $855 at Newegg for an Advanced Battlestations gaming PC with an RTX 5060 graphics card, a 12-thread Intel CPU, 32 GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 1 TB SSD.

Now, none of that is going to set the world alight when it comes to straight gaming performance, but if you want a system that's going to rock 1080p native frame rates without having to resort to DLSS, then this is a system that will do it.

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And if you do want to get busy with upscaling and frame generation, then you're also going to get some actually pretty damned playable performance at top settings at 1440p. Who said 8 GB wasn't playable in 2026? Okay, we'd all love more video memory in our graphics cards, and Andy's testing there does show how much extra performance you can get with double the frame buffer, but that memory sure costs a pretty penny... especially right now.