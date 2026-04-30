'This is the first time where I'm seeing no light at the end of the tunnel': How the memory crisis is hitting PC builders
Features
By James Bentley published
It seems like costly memory prices are making everyone hurt.
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It seems like costly memory prices are making everyone hurt.