It's a RAMpocalypse-buster: Even though it's two bucks over $900, this RTX 5060 gaming PC actually comes with 32 GB of DRAM and a 1 TB SSD
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By Nick Evanson published
The CPU is pretty basic, but it's good enough to get you going in PC gaming.
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