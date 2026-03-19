As PC gaming hardware continues to be ravaged by the ongoing memory crisis, 16 GB budget graphics cards are becoming harder and harder to find for reasonable money. Those of you watching the pennies will likely be considering the 8 GB models instead, but the relative lack of VRAM has certainly caused a lot of noise and bluster in the PC gaming community—with some complaining that 8 GB budget cards are nothing short of abhorrent.

So, the question is: Are 8 GB GPUs still enough for gaming in 2026?

It's a good question, and one I've decided to put many, many hours of testing into in order to come up with a good answer. It's a tricky conundrum for a variety of reasons, not least of which being just how difficult it is to get an accurate bead on how much VRAM is needed for modern games to run well.

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Give most game engines 16 GB of total VRAM to play with, and they have a tendency to grab as much as they can, swapping data in and out at various points and producing very variable figures. Combine that with open-world gaming, with asset loads changing between runs, and you've got quite the soup of variable data points.

8 GB graphics cards, however, tend to sip more gently at their VRAM at first, before quickly reaching their top limit—and my testing shows that this affects the overall performance more than you might expect. Still while 16 GB graphics cards are certainly faster in my tests overall, the 8 GB variants can punch pretty hard for their much lower price points.

(Image credit: Future)

In order to reflect the real-world gaming experience as much as possible, I've performed all of my tests directly within five games you might expect to play in 2026, and deliberately made sure I'm not relying on built-in benchmarks. As much as possible, I've been trying to give as real-world a snapshot of GPU and gaming performance as I can.

I've endeavoured to find repeatable areas in each game to collect my data, although as you'll see from the results below, that was easier in some cases than others.

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In terms of that data collection, I've used CapFrameX to record average VRAM usage, while simultaneously using Nvidia FrameView to gather average fps and 1% low fps results. It's then been an endless week and a half of running the same sections repeatedly to gain some meaningful results, which I've split up into game-by-game breakdowns below.

Anyways, enough jibber jabber. On with the results!

Cyberpunk 2077 VRAM testing

Cyberpunk 2077 - VRAM usage and performance In-game testing, Ultra RT settings 1080p Ultra RT + Quality upscaling 1440p Ultra RT + Quality upscaling 1440p Ultra RT + Quality upscaling + 2x FG Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Avg VRAM RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB 84 56 9.28 RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB 78 42 7.44 RX 9060XT 16 GB 86 68 10.67 RX 9060 XT 8 GB 68 36 7.69 0 25 50 75 100 1080p Ultra RT + Quality upscaling Data Product Value RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB 84 Avg FPS, 56 1% Low FPS, 9.28 Avg. VRAM RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB 78 Avg FPS, 42 1% Low FPS, 7.44 Avg. VRAM RX 9060XT 16 GB 86 Avg FPS, 68 1% Low FPS, 10.67 Avg. VRAM RX 9060 XT 8 GB 68 Avg FPS, 36 1% Low FPS, 7.69 Avg. VRAM Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Avg VRAM RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB 55 41 10.4 RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB 53 34 7.37 RX 9060XT 16 GB 53 33 11.57 RX 9060 XT 8 GB 45 19 7.36 0 15 30 45 60 1440p Ultra RT + Quality upscaling Data Product Value RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB 55 Avg FPS, 41 1% Low FPS, 10.4 Avg. VRAM RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB 53 Avg FPS, 34 1% Low FPS, 7.37 Avg. VRAM RX 9060XT 16 GB 53 Avg FPS, 33 1% Low FPS, 11.57 Avg. VRAM RX 9060 XT 8 GB 45 Avg FPS, 19 1% Low FPS, 7.36 Avg. VRAM Avg FPS 1% Low FPS Avg VRAM RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB 92 69 11.15 RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB 80 43 7.35 RX 9060XT 16 GB 99 81 11.27 RX 9060 XT 8 GB 74 40 7.61 0 25 50 75 100 1440p Ultra RT + Quality upscaling + 2x FG Data Product Value RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB 92 Avg FPS, 69 1% Low FPS, 11.15 Avg. VRAM RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB 80 Avg FPS, 43 1% Low FPS, 7.35 Avg. VRAM RX 9060XT 16 GB 99 Avg FPS, 81 1% Low FPS, 11.27 Avg. VRAM RX 9060 XT 8 GB 74 Avg FPS, 40 1% Low FPS, 7.61 Avg. VRAM

Kicking things off with everyone's favourite demand-o-game, Cyberpunk 2077, and there's an obvious discrepancy in performance right from the start. At Ultra RT settings, there's a mere six fps average frame rate difference between the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB and the 8 GB variant at 1080p, and a blink-and-you'll-miss-it two fps difference at 1440p. The 1% lows, however, tell a different story.

Driving around an open-world section of the game with plenty of traffic, pedestrians, and towering scenery to contend with, it's fairly easy to tell which version of the card I'm using. The RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB manages to maintain a 56 fps 1% low rate at 1080p, and a 41 fps 1% low at 1440p, which, combined with the averages, translates to some very smooth gameplay.

The 8 GB card, however, experiences the odd hiccup as all those assets are loaded in. At 1080p, this translates to a 42 fps 1% low score on average, and 34 fps 1% lows on average at 1440p.

RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB - 1080p Ultra RT settings

And yes, you can definitely feel those 8 GB-related lows as you're playing. Still, both Nvidia cards put in some perfectly playable figures regardless, whereas the AMD GPUs give some very different results.

The RX 9060XT 16 GB delivers a very good turn of speed at 1080p, managing to best the equivalent RTX 5060 Ti by two frames in terms of average frame rate, with a much higher 68 fps 1% low score overall.

The RX 9060 XT 8 GB, however, shows early signs of struggle. A 68 average fps score is marred by 36 fps 1% lows on average. Boost the resolution up to 1440p, and those 1% lows drop to a mere 19 fps, which translates to some crunchy moments while navigating the streets of Night City at speed.

RX 9060 XT 8 GB - 1440p Ultra RT settings

I've used Quality upscaling for all my results here, as I feel it's reflective of what your average gamer will enable in the settings menu. Enabling 2x Frame Generation on top of the upscalers (DLSS 4.5 Transformer model and FSR 4/3.1 frame gen in this game, respectively) at 1440p results in smooth average frames all round, with the RX 9060 XT 16 GB leading the pack with a 99 fps average, seven fps faster than the RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB.

But now's the time to really pay attention to those average VRAM numbers. Both the 16 GB cards average out well into the 11 GB VRAM range, while the two 8 GB cards nearly fill their boots with low-to-mid 7 GB+ figures. There's little room left to play with at these settings, and that's reflected in the performance.

I'd definitely be enabling frame gen at 1440p if I owned an 8 GB variant of AMD's baby boomer

While the RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB manages to beat the RX 9060 XT 8 GB by a fairly decent margin, both 8 GB cards are well off the pace when compared to their 16 GB equivalents.

Overall, though, I'd say that most of these budget GPUs deliver playable performance with the settings cranked to 1080p and 1440p resolutions. That being said, it's already interesting to see how the VRAM amount improves the frame rate overall—and the RX 9060 XT 8 GB is something of an early casualty at 1440p with frame generation disabled.