AI has ruined the market for everyone, and Acer's budget laptop is no different in that regard. Touting 16 GB of DDR4 and a 512 GB SSD, its otherwise solid entry-level hardware is stymied by a high price, that's only been amplified by those pesky datacenters hoovering up NAND flash left right and centre.

PC Gamer's got your back Our experienced team dedicates many hours to every review, to really get to the heart of what matters most to you. Find out more about how we evaluate games and hardware.

This is the Nitro V 15, a modern entry-level gaming laptop from Acer. Hot off the factory line. It comes with an RTX 5050, an Intel Core i7-13620H, high refresh rate IPS panel, a luscious chassis, and is backed up by no less than 16GB of RAM. DDR4 RAM. Yeah… you read that right.

Not the modern DDR5 kits that have been injected into some of the best gaming notebooks we've tested in the last four years. No, it's that ageing memory standard, which first debuted in this particular portable form factor all the way back in September of 2015. Almost as old as my entire career. Yikes.

I wonder why that is... Well, as you probably already know, the pricing of memory in recent months has absolutely catapulted skywards. As manufacturers and fabs pivot their supply lines to feed the burgeoning beasts that are the "trust me bro, it's very green", AI datacenters, the limited stock heading to the consumer field (i.e. us lot looking for a good laptop deal), is quite rapidly evaporating.

As a result of that, we're seeing a dramatic shift in just how these particular budget laptop SKUs are spinning up. From all manufacturers, too, not just Acer. Drops from 32 GB down to 16 GB on memory have become commonplace. SSD capacity has trended downwards too, dropping from the usual complement of 1-2 TBs of the PCIe good stuff, all the way to the lowly slums of just 512 GB in some cases. That leaves you with a little under 370 GB once Windows is installed. Yet this may well be the first time we've seen a manufacturer backtrack onto an older memory standard entirely. And it does not do the Nitro V any favors, that's a fact.

(Image credit: Future)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Nitro V15 specs Model No ANV15-52 CPU Intel Core i7 13620H GPU Nvidia RTX 5050 75W RAM 16GB DDR4-3200 Storage 500GB PCIe 4.0 SSD Screen Size 15.6-inch IPS Refresh Rate 165 Hz Resolution 1920x1080 Battery 76 Whr Dimensions 24.0mm x 360.2mm x 240.0mm | 0.94 x 14.18 x 9.44 inches Weight 2.11 kg | 4.65 lbs Price $1,079 | £925

Buy if... ✅ You're absolutely capped at $1,080: The whole market is a mess right now, and Acer's Nitro V 15 does represent ok value at this price. But if you can stretch to getting something like the A16 or Lenovo LOQ ,do that instead.

Don't buy if... ❌ You're a gamer: You'll be just disappointed, with a small hard drive, lacking memory, and a price point that leaves a lot to be desired.

Now, perhaps I am being a bit harsh here, the V 15 clearly does have a target audience, that much is clear. Market conditions are a thing, and Acer is likely struggling to source parts at a reasonable price, much like the rest of the industry is.

This laptop is aimed at trying to hit that $1,000 price point. I get it, I do, the angle is to provide an option for gamers who aren't quite as willing to drop two grand on a laptop now, because Grandma needs her AI-powered data harvesting ChatGPT caricature to share on her Insta feed. Certainly not when there are other, more pressing bills to pay anyway.

I mean It doesn't quite manage to hit that $1,000 mark, at least not in the US, where it retails at $1,079 (it slides under at £925 in the UK), but there is at least some justification as to why these hardware concessions are there. Though there's a chance you might see it drop below that mark if there are any good sales this year.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are some positives in the spec sheet, too. The Nitro V 15 comes equipped with a pretty impressive 165 Hz IPS panel, which is beautifully clean to look at. In my particular unit, backlight bleed was non-existent, and ghosting was contained nicely. There have been reports online of some inconsistency with the panels from other reviewers, so do bear that in mind, but it should be covered under warranty if you do have any issues like that. Gaming on it, though, and desktop use, buttery smooth. It's awesome to see these kinds of panels at this price point. Perhaps the only good news in the PC industry right now.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The actual internal hardware is overall just alright, in the very British sense of that word. It's okay. Not amazing, not terrible. Acer's picked the RTX 5050 for the Nitro V 15's GPU solution, and that comes with 8 GB of VRAM, and a 75 W TGP allowing it to clock up to around 1,651 MHz, at least in my testing. It's not quite on par with something like the RTX 5060 found in other versions of the Nitro V 15 with their 85 W TGP, or the Lenovo LOQ 15 Gen 10, with its ridiculous 115W TGP, but it does okay at 1080p, at least with some help from DLSS anyway.

As for the CPU, that's Intel's somewhat ageing Core i7 13620H, and another reason we're sat on DDR4 memory. It's a 10-core chip split across six performance cores and four efficiency cores, delivering a grand total of 16 threads (the performance cores are hyperthreaded here). Technically, it's capable of ramping up to 4.9 GHz at full tilt, but expect performance to be lower than that thanks to the, err, I'll call it "thermal limitations of the form factor".

The only other major bugbear I have with this thing is the storage setup. It comes with a single 500 GB SSD, Kingston's OM8PGP4512Q-AA OEM drive. That's a PCIe 4.0 solution, not too dissimilar to Kingston's own NV2, albeit a bit faster on the sequentials. It's a TLC drive running off the back of Phison's E21T controller sans DRAM cache, and it's kinda slow, with max sequentials topping out at the 4,700 MB/s mark, or at least advertised anyway.

That 500 GB capacity, though, once Windows is installed, leaves you very little room to hoard any games or other programs for that matter, so you will be playing the delete and re-download shuffle quite often. I'd highly recommend swapping it out for something a bit more substantial later on, or heavily investing in some form of chunky external drive if you can afford the bank loan required for that. At this point, I am starting to wonder when we'll end up back on 2.5-inch SSDs again, given the way things are going.

So then, the big elephant in the room, performance. The good news is that DDR4 might not matter that much for gaming, but the extra bandwidth available thanks to those higher frequencies found on its successor does have quite the dramatic impact on overall computational performance.