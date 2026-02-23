Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
This would be a decent price even for an RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC without the healthy dose of RAM and storage. But with those two, this is a veritable bargain. The RTX 5070 Ti is a midrange GPU bordering on high-end territory, meaning which makes this rig good enough for almost any kind of gaming you might want to do. It's all packed into a dinky little chassis, too.
Key specs: Core Ultra 7 265F | RTX 5070 Ti | 32 GB DDR5-5600 | 2 TB SSD
Well I never, is this an RTX 5070 Ti gaming PC retailing for last-year pricing? It certainly looks like it. Admittedly, we did see some decent RTX 5070 Ti rigs that were slightly cheaper than this in 2025, but not by much. And in case you've not kept your eye on tech news and are wondering why that's such a big deal, it's because prices have been consistently and sharply rising for the past few months thanks to the memory shortage.
For $1,750 at B&H Photo, this Lenovo build offers performance that I'd be tempted to call high-end if I knew that no one would bite my head off for designating the RTX 5070 Ti as such. So fine, okay, it's a mid-range build, but it's most certainly bordering on high-end, and getting that for well shy of $2,000 in 2026 is a nigh-on miracle..
- Join us on WhatsApp for daily deals, direct to your phone.
It's especially nice to see given the recent rumours—now disconfirmed—that the RTX 5070 Ti is EOL. It might not be EOL after all, but it certainly has been hard to come by, especially for a good price.
But enough context, how about the actual build? Well, in addition to the RTX 5070 Ti, the Legion Tower 5i is sporting an Intel Core Ultra 7 265F, 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, and 2 TB of storage. The CPU isn't going to win you any productivity workload awards, but it'll keep that GPU chugging along just fine for games, especially at higher resolutions where things are more GPU-bound. It's no X3D chip, but for most gamers it will be more than enough, especially with the Nvidia GPU shouldering most of the frame rate burden.
We've actually checked out a Lenovo Legion Tower 5i before and found it to offer pretty solid performance for its component/price bracket. All for a reasonable price, too, thanks to cutting out any "needless luxuries", as our Dave put it in his review. The PSU was a little limiting with that model, but this one is rated to 850 W, which should be plenty for the CPU and GPU combo.
Actual performance here should net you playable frame rates at any resolution, even 4K. Though for 60 fps you'll have to lower your settings in some games. 1440p will be no issue at all, though, and neither will 1080p, of course, for all you competitive gamers.
This would be exactly the kind of PC I'd be keeping my beedy eyes out for in the current market, if I were looking to snap one up. A solid win for Lenovo to start of 2026, I'd say, though B&H does say there's only a limited stock at this price. Hopefully that's not too limited, but we'll see.
