For 2026 prices, this is a very reasonable asking price for a solid mid-range rig. The caveat here is that CPU, which is arguably not worthy of the 'Ryzen 7' moniker as it performs similar to budget CPUs. But the good news it's socket AM5, so you can swap to one of the latest and greatest X3D chips for a big upgrade. 32 GB of fast DDR5 and 2 TB of storage is fantastic during a memory shortage, too.
Key specs: AMD Ryzen 7 8700F | RTX 5070 | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD
We weren't too keen on the RTX 5070 when we first checked it out, but that was mainly because of how it was priced compared to the rest of the market. But the prices of graphics cards and PCs have changed drastically since then, so all of those original assessments are kind of up in the air and open to reassessment. And with that in mind, considering the market today, I'd say this MSI RTX 5070 gaming PC is a great deal for just shy of $1,500 at B&H Photo.
That's not just because of the RTX 5070 at its heart, but also and perhaps primarily thanks to its RAM and storage. In the midst of not just a RAMpocalypse but also a kind of mini storagepocalypse—heck, let's just say a memorypocalypse and call it a day—32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM and 2 TB of storage is no joke. Having both of these things together is, in the current pre-built market, often reserved for builds that are pushing $2,000, so it's great to see at this price point.
The RTX 5070 is very capable of hitting smooth frame rates at 1440p in most modern games, even at higher settings, and doubly so at 1080p. That's especially the case if you're willing to enable frame gen and Multi Frame Gen (MFG), of course. It's also a decent overclocker, so you should be able to crank better-than-stock performance out of it if you're willing to tinker a little.
There is a cost-benefit to weigh up here, though. On the one hand you have the RTX 5070 and some beefy RAM and storage for a great price, but on the other hand, you're not getting the best CPU. The Ryzen 7 8700F is essentially a repurposed mobile chip with very little L3 cache. It is, however, an eight-core chip that boosts up to 5 GHz.
Most importantly, it's a socket AM5 processor, meaning if and when you decide to upgrade, you should have a bunch of great Ryzen chips to choose from, including the current best CPU for gaming, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D.
So, definite pros and cons with this one, but unless you plan on doing some strenuous CPU-intensive work or playing mostly CPU-intensive games, the RAM and storage in this RTX 5070 rig from MSI make it well worth its $1,499 price tag.
