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The 16 GB version of the RX 9060 XT is a great little GPU. It goes toe-to-toe with the RTX 5060 Ti, offering great 1080p and decent 1440p performance. This one's got 16 GB of VRAM, too. Throw in a current-gen CPU and 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM—during a memory shortage, no less—and you have a reasonable deal, here. Use code ABS5MARCH for the full discount.
Key specs: Ryzen 5 9600X | RX 9060 XT 16 GB | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 1 TB SSD
It's tough times right now for PC gamers on a budget, what with the seemingly never-ending RAMpocalypse and general hardware-geddon. Occasionally, though, I spot a discount that gives me a sliver of hope, such as this RX 9060 XT gaming PC for $1,235 at Newegg. That's primarily because it's packing 32 GB of fast DDR5 RAM and a half-decent CPU.
It is an AMD build, of course, and these tend to go for cheaper than Nvidia ones. If you're a little squeamish on the AMD front, I've also found an equivalent RTX 5060 Ti one for $1,350 at Newegg. For my money, though, I'd save the $100+ and opt for the AMD rig.
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The RX 9060 XT, if you weren't aware, is essentially on par with the RTX 5060 Ti, depending on the game—although the latter does come out slightly ahead overall. That means smooth 1440p performance in most modern games on high settings, even hitting frame rates worthy of high refresh rates in less demanding titles.
Traditionally, it's been safer to opt for an Nvidia GPU because AMD drivers have had more problems, but we've seen plenty of Nvidia driver issues lately, so I'd argue that isn't much of a reason anymore. Though there is at least some feeling of long-term security to opting for Team Green over Team Red.
There's upscaling and frame gen to think about, too, and on that front, Nvidia does take the win. But again, it's not exactly like it used to be: AMD's FSR upscaling and frame gen isn't miles behind Nvidia anymore. The main problem, other than the lack of multi-frame gen, is the lack of FSR 4 support on pre-RDNA 4 GPUs, but that's not a problem for the RX 9060 XT. You're getting all the latest tech here.
The big friendly elephant in the room here, though, is the 32 GB of fast DDR5 memory. You're looking at over $350 and often above $400 for such RAM kits right now. That puts the rest of this rig well below $1,000. Which is pretty darn reasonable, considering you're getting a nice little six-core chip in the form of the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X.
The extra bonus to this processor and platform is that you're set up to upgrade to an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, the best CPU for gaming on the market right now, whenever you fancy.
Just 1 TB of storage and a cheap Hyper 212 Spectrum V3 cooler are pretty much the only downsides here, but neither is worth getting up in arms about for this price. The motherboard has a secondary M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slot, so you can always chuck another terabyte of storage in alongside this one down the line, and that cooler should be fine for the Ryzen 5 9600X, though it'll be a good idea to get a better one if you upgrade your CPU.
Overall, though, I'd say this is a solid win for the Red Team and should set you up nicely for future upgrades. And thankfully, those future upgrades shouldn't have to include any RAM.
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Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jacob got his hands on a gaming PC for the first time when he was about 12 years old. He swiftly realised the local PC repair store had ripped him off with his build and vowed never to let another soul build his rig again. With this vow, Jacob the hardware junkie was born. Since then, Jacob's led a double-life as part-hardware geek, part-philosophy nerd, first working as a Hardware Writer for PCGamesN in 2020, then working towards a PhD in Philosophy for a few years while freelancing on the side for sites such as TechRadar, Pocket-lint, and yours truly, PC Gamer. Eventually, he gave up the ruthless mercenary life to join the world's #1 PC Gaming site full-time. It's definitely not an ego thing, he assures us.
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