My testing shows that 16 GB of system memory is still absolutely fine for today's PC games but there are some caveats to it all
If it's good enough for consoles, surely it's good enough for a gaming PC?
With 32 GB DDR5 memory kits now all sporting colossal price tags, it might seem that doing a full upgrade of your gaming PC's CPU, motherboard, and memory is out of the question. That's because 16 GB of DRAM isn't enough, right? Especially if you have a high-end graphics card or you play games with super-heavy graphics.
A few weeks ago, I spent some time browsing through various forums and social media posts that are dedicated to asking questions about building or upgrading a PC, and almost all of the comments were adamant that nobody should be going with anything less than 32 GB of system memory in 2026.
That kind of advice was fine six months ago, when DDR5 was genuinely very cheap, but now that a 16 GB kit of DDR5-6000 CL36 costs $200 at Newegg, compared to $370 for 32 GB of the same memory, it surely doesn't make sense to spend the extra $170, when that can be used to get a better graphics card.
Even though I regularly use a couple of test PCs with 16 GB of DRAM and have a PS5 with the same amount, I wanted to see how much of a difference 32 GB makes when you're playing some of the most memory-hungry games around.
To begin with, I checked the memory usage of 27 big games no older than four years, with the graphics settings maxed out at 4K, but with DLSS Performance enabled to avoid a frame rate slideshow, on a gaming PC with 64 GB of DRAM.
From there, I selected eight to focus on: three that were using around 16 GB of memory, four that were above 16 GB but below 32 GB, and one that used well over 32 GB. Then it was a case of measuring the frame rates over five minutes of gameplay, with the test PC's memory limited to 16 and then 32 GB, to see what would happen.
High-end GPU results
I actually did all the tests twice: first with an RTX 5090 (which has 32 GB of VRAM) and then again with an RTX 5070 (12 GB of VRAM). The reason for this was to see what impact the video memory capacity had in relation to the amount of system memory, when the game is munching through all the DRAM you can throw at it.
As well as recording the average and 1% low frame rates, I also monitored the average amount of system memory used during the five-minute runs and how much DRAM the game process itself was using. You can view the results for the latter by clicking on the 'next' arrow in the chart below.
Gaming performance
16 vs 32 GB system memory
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|84 Avg FPS, 51 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|83 Avg FPS, 52 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|112 Avg FPS, 70 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|111 Avg FPS, 68 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|76 Avg FPS, 44 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|76 Avg FPS, 45 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|88 Avg FPS, 55 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|87 Avg FPS, 53 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|109 Avg FPS, 47 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|97 Avg FPS, 44 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|51 Avg FPS, 24 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|53 Avg FPS, 24 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|64 Avg FPS, 29 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|62 Avg FPS, 25 1% Low FPS
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|56 Avg FPS, 23 1% Low FPS
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|51 Avg FPS, 10 1% Low FPS
Memory usage (total/process)
16 vs 32 GB system memory
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|13600 Avg system RAM, 6000 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|12500 Avg system RAM, 6050 Avg process RAM
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|15100 Avg system RAM, 8500 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|13200 Avg system RAM, 8200 Avg process RAM
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|15200 Avg system RAM, 7600 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|12500 Avg system RAM, 6600 Avg process RAM
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|18100 Avg system RAM, 6900 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|11800 Avg system RAM, 3500 Avg process RAM
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|16200 Avg system RAM, 9700 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|13200 Avg system RAM, 8000 Avg process RAM
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|21000 Avg system RAM, 13699.8 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|12600 Avg system RAM, 7250 Avg process RAM
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|22400 Avg system RAM, 14300 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|13300 Avg system RAM, 7800 Avg process RAM
|Product
|Value
|RTX 5090 - 32 GB system RAM
|27400 Avg system RAM, 16200 Avg process RAM
|RTX 5090 - 16 GB system RAM
|13200 Avg system RAM, 7500 Avg process RAM
Cyberpunk 2077, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Black Myth: Wukong, and Stalker 2 all run just as well with 16 GB of system memory as they do with 32 GB. The most interesting result was the process memory usage of Stalker 2: 3500 MB at 16 GB and 6900 MB at 32 GB.
That stands out because the other three games don't really change that much when running with the lower amount of system memory. Black Myth: Wukong and Stalker 2 are both Unreal Engine 5 games, but the latter is open-world and therefore has to stream data back and forth between the VRAM and system DRAM, as you move about across large distances.
AMD Ryzen 9 9900X | Asus ROG Strix LC III 360 AIO cooler | Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 CL30 | 2 TB Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD | Thermaltake ToughPower PF3 1050 W PSU | Thermal Grizzly Der8enchtable chassis | Acer XB280KH monitor | Windows 11 25H2
However, because the RTX 5090 has so much VRAM, Stalker 2 probably doesn't have to stream all that much, hence why it can reduce how much memory the process takes up without affecting the performance at all.
Moving on to Escape from Tarkov, Flight Simulator 2024, and Hogwarts Legacy, there's again very little difference between 16 and 32 GB of DRAM. Tarkov does run a little bit better, but I need to add a big disclaimer here: The test runs were done in the Ground Zero map in a training mode with AI bots. Replace them all with live players, and the DRAM usage rapidly increases, which is why the game's developers actually recommend 64 GB of system memory.
FS 2024 and Hogwarts Legacy are notorious memory-heavy, but these results show that it's mostly about VRAM, and as long as you've got plenty of that, they'll run just fine with 16 GB of DRAM. Well, not entirely so, as Microsoft Flight Simulator does get a little stuttery with this amount of memory. Over the period of an entire flight, it's not a problem, but it is noticeable during takeoff and landing.
And finally, we come to Star Citizen. Upon firing up the game with 16 GB of system memory, I was faced with a pop-up warning saying that my PC didn't have sufficient spare DRAM, but I ignored all that and dived in. Most of the performance was captured walking from my starting room in Area 18 to a hangar with my spaceship, and as you can see from the results, the minimum performance was awful.
Not that it was very good with 32 GB of system memory, but that's Star Citizen for you. Sorry, 'Early Access Alpha' Star Citizen.
So, what can we learn from all of this? Apart from one particular game, it would seem that using 16 GB of DRAM in your gaming PC is absolutely fine. Well, as long as you have an RTX 5090 as well, which is a ridiculous thing for me to be saying, of course. So let's swap that graphics card for Nvidia's best-GPU-that-isn't-silly-expensive: the RTX 5070.