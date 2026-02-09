Save $80.99 CyberPowerPC Gamer Master | RTX 5060: was $979.99 now $899 at Walmart The CPU in this gaming PC isn't ideal, but it should get you by for some budget gaming alongside the RTX 5060 and 16 GB of RAM. Plus, it's socket AM5, meaning this should be a great platform to upgrade from in future, whether that's CPU, RAM, or of course GPU. Key specs: Ryzen 5 8400F | RTX 5060 | 16 GB DDR5 | 1 TB SSD

Right now, gaming PC deals are a lot like the New Californian Republic: a smoking crater is all that's left of a once prosperous community and what does remain is pretty stinky. Except for this one over at Best Buy, I hasten to add, which offers all the mod-cons for just $899.

It features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 8 GB, AMD Ryzen 5 8400F, 16 GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1 TB SSD.

The CPU is a bit of a weak point here. Before the bomb went off, it was possible to grab yourself a PC around this price with perhaps eight faster cores, compared to the six slower ones offered by this chip. You'd also be looking at 32 GB of RAM, rather than 16 GB. However, since the memory crisis has hit and prices have skyrocketed for RAM and storage, those deals have long since dried up.

I've gone through page after page of deals on Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more over the course of the morning and this deal definitely stands out from the lot.

For starters, it has an AM5-socketed chip. That means there's an easy upgrade path should you wish to upgrade the CPU down the line. There's no mention of the exact motherboard model here, though I suspect it's fairly budget, which may limit your upgrades to the mid-range AM5 lineup. But there are still plenty of chips that offer faster perf and more cores around that sorta level.

I spotted this $790 gaming PC earlier, which on the surface looks to be equally excellent, if not a little better. However, it comes with a Core i5 13420H, which is not only a couple generations old now, it's also a mobile chip. So you can forget about that easy upgrade path. I'd stick with AM5 and easy upgrades any day.

More often than not, you're looking at a last-gen graphics card, CPU, and DDR4 memory for much of a saving versus this machine. There's still plenty of performance in older chips, and DDR4 isn't all that much worse for gaming than DDR5, but when you're buying new, it's nice to have some sort of longevity and upgrade path available.

I'm yet to see any deals on PCs with older parts that are so affordable as to be worth buying instead. It's all RX 580 for $625—a truly abominable and astonishingly bad deal in 2026. Seriously, don't buy that, please.

There is one other deal worth mentioning, though. This RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB PC just dropped down to $1,050 over at Best Buy for President's Day. It's less upgradeable than the 5060 machine, on account of the last-gen 14th Gen Intel CPU, but if you wanted more firepower from your graphics card right away, it's the cheapest I've stumbled across with this card. PCs with the RTX 5060 Ti are generally a bit on the pricey side right now.