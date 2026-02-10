Arc Raiders' latest duplication glitch has players placing hundreds of ziplines and Trigger 'Nades, and safe to say it's scaring everyone—'I hope this gets addressed soon'
My PC would simply combust.
Another day, another Arc Raiders glitch has been uncovered as players have found a way to infinitely duplicate any quick-use item you can hold in your hand. You guessed it—that means there's a hell of a lot of grenades stuck around the map right now.
It seems like this glitch was accidentally added with the latest update patch to Arc Raiders, as players have quickly uncovered that if you hold two of the same item in your hand, then split the stack, you can just go ahead and place an infinite number of said items down wherever you want.
Hacker spamming 100's of ziplines from r/ArcRaiders
But not everyone knows what's going on here. There have also been plenty of innocent bystanders caught up in the mayhem. "Encountered some trigger nade dupers on Stella tonight," Grane0 says. "I hope this gets addressed soon." The video shows Grane0 and their duo get bombarded by trigger nades. Way more than anyone would feasibly have on their person, and at a quick enough rate that you know they're not dragging and dropping them into their hand for quick use. Even after the Trigger Nade nerf as one of the strongest PvP items, they're still pretty nasty.
Getting killed by a cheater is a sucky way to go. But Embark has been pretty rapid in patching glitches, banning players, and reimbursing affected parties in the past. So here's hoping the same happens quickly enough and that players who used the glitch face some kind of repercussion.
But players have been duping more than just grenades. There are also quite a few videos of cheaters duplicating ziplines. "Hacker spamming 100s of ziplines," Olmec_lotht says. "I think the hacker was invisible and was spamming them around me because I was questioning everyone if they were the ones doing it."
We've even got some images of the same deed being done courtesy of our own Tim Clark, who came across a similar situation last night: "[Someone] had set up dozens of ziplines, barricades and noisemakers. A bone temple of utility items, if you will."
I'm just happy I haven't come across this yet. My PC has a hard enough time running Arc Raiders as is; it starts grumbling if I spawn on a map with rain. I dread to think what would happen to it if I walked to an extract to see hundreds of ziplines just popping up out of thin air. It would certainly make for an interesting ticket to IT.
