Duck dupe criminals nabbed: Embark is dishing out warnings and even ban hammers for miscreants abusing recent duplication glitches in Arc Raiders
Let's hope you're not among them.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
It's no secret that Arc Raiders has had a tough run of it lately when it comes to bugs, particularly easily exploitable, game-breaking ones. Just last week there was an item duplication glitch which was (relatively) quickly hotfixed, only to be followed up by a similar exploit that granted free repairs, infinite ammo, and even broke magazine sizes. It was a lot for one week.
Embark promised at the time that there would be consequences, including bans, for those who abused these exploits, and the day of judgment has come.
In a new blog post, Embark explains that "Though these exploits stemmed from a design flaw on our part, the way they were used had a real impact on the game’s economy and the way the community experienced Arc Raiders."
"Over the course of this week, we will begin issuing enforcement actions to accounts that we can confirm took advantage of these exploits. We understand the desire for fast action, especially when both gameplay and the economy suffer. At the same time, our responsibility is, and must be, to act with fairness and accuracy."
So, what are the consequences? Embark says that it will be "taking actions based on severity, intent, frequency, and impact," dictating the punishments, which, in its own words, will include:
- Warnings for low-severity cases where abuse was limited
- Removal of Coins tied to exploit activity
- Suspensions for the severe cases, particularly where exploit usage had a significant impact on the in-game economy or other players’ experience
In other words, if you were merely checking things out to see what the fuss was about, then you're likely off the hook. But if you were duplicating items left, right, and centre to either use, sell, or trade, then you're in for some trouble.
Now, that might sound a tad unfair if you're simply taking advantage of a weakness caused by Embark itself. So, the developer notes that, thanks to this major exploit, it's "already improved detection and tracking, internal review tools, and safeguards to limit the impact of similar exploits." Fingers crossed we won't be saying any more game-breaking bugs like this in the future, though crafty players somehow always find a way.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Arc Raiders roadmap: New and improved
Arc Raiders best skills: Survive the surface
Arc Raiders best weapons: Just don't lose them
Arc Raiders Trials: Three-star this week's Trials
Arc Raiders Expeditions: Retire your Raider
Arc Raiders quests: All the missions and how to beat 'em
Arc Raiders Field Depots: Where to find 'em
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.