Arc Raiders has yet another game-breaking bug, this time giving you infinite ammo and letting you repair any gun for free

Arc Raiders has had a ton of bugs that break the item economy; perhaps most infamous is the recent item duplication glitch that will see Embark dishing out bans, but we've had similar bugs in the past. Just as this game-breaking issue is being patched up, another hole in the hull has ruptured: it turns out that you can now infinitely repair any weapon for free.

Discovered by Genos on X, all you have to do is have two damaged weapons of any quality and rapidly switch between them in your inventory until they magically get repaired, drop them on the ground, and then pick them back up to 'save' their bugged state. I will warn you now, you are likely to get banned for trying this in-game, so don't risk it.

NEW REPAIR GLITCH IN ARC RAIDERS. #ArcRaiders pic.twitter.com/GCKXkAXL3KFebruary 11, 2026

This will fully repair the weapons at no cost to you, and even works on high-tier weapons like the Bettina or Tempest, which are normally expensive to maintain. Yes, it's really that simple.

This already sounds broken enough, bypassing the (albeit unbalanced) item economy that's designed to make higher-quality weapons more restricted. But to make this even worse, this same technique can also be used to break ammunition.

Repeat the process from before but unload the weapon each time you pick it up, and you'll notice that you're generating ammo out of thin air. As you've likely guessed, this works on high-end weapons with expensive ammo like the Hullcracker, breaking the economy even more.

Genos noticed that using this method with a Torrente and a smaller capacity weapon like a Venator or Bobcat would somehow share the heavy weapon's capacity. As you'll see in the video above, Genos' Bobcat effectively turned into an LMG with 102 bullets in the magazine, as if the game got confused along the way. With the Bobcat's incredibly fast fire rate, it's meant to be bullet hungry, but that's no longer an issue.

Free items sure aren't great for the economy, but it's not really harming anyone. In fact, some people were generously giving rubber ducks away rather than hoarding the wealth for themselves. Infinite ammo in a bullet hose SMG? Now that's not going to go down well.