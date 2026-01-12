Arc Raiders is finally dishing out bans for cheaters, but some players think the punishment is too lenient: 'Anyone with cheats active just gets non-stop arc spawning on them'

The day of reckoning has arrived. Those who have been cheating in Arc Raiders (or at least some of them) have been handed down their sentence: a 30-day ban. Embark promised last week that it would begin dealing with cheaters, and now the "significant changes" to the detection and ban systems have arrived.

"Dear cheaters, the reckoning has begun," player Subsplot says in a Reddit post. "Have fun trying to make up that expedition progress." The post also shares an image of a temporary suspension pop-up that is circulating Raider circles right now.

(Image credit: Jinko on YouTube)

It reads: "Your account has been temporarily suspended for behaviour that violates our code of conduct. Your access will be restored: 2026.02." Which is a month from now, hence the 30-day ban.

It's a great day for anyone who's been at the mercy of cheaters in Arc Raiders, even if Embark has been good enough to give loot back to those who have had it stolen by players who are cheating. But, as with anything, there are some who don't think the punishment has gone far enough.

"If they're cheating, then why isn't it permanent?" one player asks. To which I say, because that's not how the cookie crumbles. Permanent bans tend to be dished out to repeat offenders, plus Embark may want to take into consideration the extent to which individuals have been cheating. It's one thing to mess with the game files to get a trippy first-person perspective, and a totally other issue to aimbot.

But even still, some players have decided on special kinds of punishments for cheaters that go way beyond a simple suspension. "Anyone with cheats active just gets non-stop arc spawning on them," one player says. Other punishments include:

Making cheaters clip through the floor.

Encumber cheaters with 10% slower walking speed.

Cover every inch of the map with infinitely respawning fireballs.

Condemn the cheaters to fight each other in a gladiatorial arena.

I would like to see cheaters condemned to only spawning into matches late and having nothing to find but plastic parts and the occasional fabric, but that's just an idea.

The main thing is that Embark is finally doing something to combat cheaters, and hopefully, as time goes on, its detection systems will improve, and the punishments will escalate accordingly. Because no one likes losing to a dirty little rat.