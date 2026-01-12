Arc Raiders removes a hidden first-person exploit just 1 day after it was uncovered: 'This feature was never meant to be player-facing'
First-person Arc Raiders is deeply cursed.
Over the weekend, one Arc Raiders player managed to crack into a forbidden first-person mode. But the fun was short-lived as it also unlocked a number of exploits, and as the devs aren't hot on the heels of any cheaters as of late, they wasted no time in pushing out a hotfix to prevent any further use of this exploit.
"I tried Arc Raiders in first-person," player Short_Satisfaction_9 says in a post (first spotted by Insider Gaming). "I just want to clarify, I don't think Arc Raiders needs first-person at all. I love this game with all my heart and actually really enjoy the third-person aspect of it, but man, getting to experience this game in first-person was surreal.
I tried arc raiders in first person from r/ArcRaiders
"The Arc felt so terrifying, and seeing the atmosphere closer was so amazing. I honestly felt really immersed in everything. I honestly wouldn't mind a first-person feature even if that means I would be at a disadvantage against third-person players."
This feature was made possible by Short_Satisfaction_9 accessing the console commands. And while a first-person perspective does sound fun, the byproducts are not, at least for everyone else.
This console command also allows players to get rid of fog and darkness, among other obstacles, which is why Embark patched it out. "We have just pushed a hotfix removing the 'NewConsole' command," community manager Ossen said in an official Discord post a couple of days ago. "This feature was never meant to be player-facing. We're continuing to investigate related reports and may take action where appropriate to protect fair play and the integrity of the game."
So that's the end of that then. Mind you, as Short_Satisfaction_9 mentioned, it's not like players would get any benefit from strictly using a first-person perspective. Third-person is way better in PvP games, one example of why is simply that it's easier to see enemies coming as you can peek corners without exposing yourself.
This news also comes alongside what seems to be a wave of suspensions that have been dished out to cheaters. It really seems like Embark is upping its game when it comes to fair play in Arc Raiders.
Elie is a news writer with an unhealthy love of horror games—even though their greatest fear is being chased. When they're not screaming or hiding, there's a good chance you'll find them testing their metal in metroidvanias or just admiring their Pokemon TCG collection. Elie has previously worked at TechRadar Gaming as a staff writer and studied at JOMEC in International Journalism and Documentaries – spending their free time filming short docs about Smash Bros. or any indie game that crossed their path.
