All Cross of Saint James locations in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Bloodlines 2 really lays it on thick with the collectibles, and Patience—the vampire who's turned the backroom of Aurora Pawn into an art studio—has another list of items for Phyre to hunt. At least this one is shorter, as she only wants you to find nine Crosses of Saint James.

Talk to Patience about her art and it'll start the quest Crosses to Bear. There's one hidden in every Haven around Seattle, and while you'll find some playing as Fabien, they only count when you pick them up as the Nomad. Collect every Cross of Saint James as Phyre and you'll get an achievement, Crucifixation.

I've scouted every Cross of Saint James location in Bloodlines 2 and brought them all to Patience. It didn't do much aside from improve our relationship (and let me bite her), but here's where I found all nine.

Cross of Saint James locations: Haven

(Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive)

The first Cross of Saint James conveniently waits just outside of Phyre's Haven home. Take the stairs to the apartment building's second floor and investigate the floor around the Christmas tree. The cross is sitting in the open on one of the presents. Sorry, that's a gift for Patience now.

Cross of Saint James locations: Glacier Hotel

(Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive)

You'll find the next cross near Lou's quarters in the Glacier Hotel, so take the elevator to the top and head up the stairs toward her Seattle lookout. Instead of turning left as you usually would, keep walking around the balcony until you reach the picture of Seattle with the cross stuck in it.

Cross of Saint James locations: Makom Bar

(Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive)

There's another Cross of Saint James located at the Makom Bar. Enter Fletcher's swanky piano joint and hook around to the bar's storage room in the back. You'll find the cross stuck in the top of a barrel in the back left.

Cross of Saint James locations: Benny's Auto Repair

(Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive)

Your next cross location is in the Auto Repair shop where you meet Max. Head right after you first enter and look for it on the pegboard—it's hanging up and mixed in with all the tools.

Cross of Saint James locations: Hole in the Wall

(Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive)

There's a Cross of Saint James waiting for you inside Katsumi's bar, the Hole in the Wall. It's on the same side of the room where she usually sits, so turn around from there and inspect the dart board on the wall. It looks like someone was using the cross as a makeshift game piece.

Cross of Saint James locations: Weaver Tower

(Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive)

The Weaver Tower cross is located on the floor where Ryong and Safia usually hang out, so take the elevator up and head right as you exit the lift. The Cross of Saint James is stuck in the arm of one of the lobby couches.

Cross of Saint James locations: Aurora Pawn

(Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive)

This cross is conveniently located in Aurora Pawn's backroom, just outside of the tiny cubby Patience occupies. Look up and to the right as you enter, you'll see it stabbed into a poster of a woman.

Cross of Saint James locations: Wake the Dead

(Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive)

You'll find yet another Cross of Saint James inside Wake the Dead cafe. Inspect the shelves to the right of Mrs. Thorn, it's sitting on display in the middle of an open book.

Cross of Saint James locations: The Dutchman

(Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive)

After entering The Dutchman, walk all the way to the back left of Silky's club and enter the first-floor bathroom. You'll find the cross stuck in a broken mirror above the sink.