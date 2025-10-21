Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will let you dress your bloodthirsty undead elder in 24 different outfits. 25, if you count their unflattering corpse pajamas (which I don't). That's a lot of outfits. A lot of outfits that desperately need to be ranked.

I have worn clothes for more than 40 years. You could say I've become an expert. I've got three wardrobes full of them, and I'm told I have too many pairs of shoes. I'd argue 18 is not enough, but whatever. Anyway! This means I am perfectly positioned to provide you all with an objective ranking of every outfit in the game.

You can skip straight to the rankings, but before we get into that, I'd better tell you how the outfit system works.

How do outfits work in Bloodlines 2?

Bloodlines 2 has no gear system at all, so all of the outfits you'll collect are mostly cosmetic. That said, your threads are still helpful when it comes to feeding. NPCs react to what you're wearing, you see, and this matters when you're trying to collect blood resonance: that is, blood from people who are experiencing specific, strong emotions.

Some human NPCs will be in the midst of a depressed, horny or angry episode, and in these instances, regardless of what you wear, you'll be able to make them want to fight you, run away from you, or follow you somewhere for a quickie. But for NPCs who aren't fully resonated yet? They'll need a push, and that's where your clothing comes in.

If you're trying to solicit a sex worker, for instance, your scruffy Brujah clothes (which undoubtedly smell rancid) might put them off. And if you want to start a fight with a biker, they're just gonna think you're one of the gang. Ultimately, it doesn't matter too much, and you'll have an easy time feeding no matter what you wear, but you'll have a higher success rate if you consider who you are talking to and what you're wearing.

How do you unlock outfits in Bloodlines 2?

Outfits are nice and easy to unlock in Bloodlines 2, and they're exclusively tied to your power progression. Each outfit is associated with a specific power, you see. For the outfits attached to your chosen clan, you'll unlock each of them when you spend your ability points. But you can also unlock all the powers and outfits from each of the five other clans.

To do this, you'll need to hit up the clan primogens in their havens after Prince Ryong makes you Seattle's sheriff. Each power has a specific blood resonance cost, so you'll need to do some feeding first. You can also do sidequests for larger blood resonance rewards, but Bloodlines 2's sidequests are terrible.

What's handy is that you can target specific powers and outfits that you unlock with blood resonance, rather than unlocking them in a specific order. So you don't need to spend blood on stuff you don't want just to get to the higher tier fits.

With that out of the way, onto the list!

Bloodlines 2 outfit rankings

24. The Herald

Starting off with an easy one. The Herald absolutely sucks. I get what The Chinese Room is going for: a noble's tunic, making a nod to the Ventrue's love of aristocracy. But it just looks so dumb! A high-fantasy-looking thing, something a haughty elf might wear, which is just totally out of place on the streets of Seattle.

How to get The Herald: You can wear this travesty by unlocking the third Ventrue power, Cloud Memory.

23. The Diva

Only saved from the bottom spot by the sheer audacity of its ugliness, The Diva is just a mess. There's no way an aesthetically-minded Toreador would be caught dead in this, right? The big brown boots—there are almost always boots—with the flouncy pajamas makes me want to get out the flamethrower. And the bloodsoaked cumberbund? Well, that's a Masquerade breach waiting to happen.

How to get The Diva: You can get booed off the stage in this travesty by unlocking the last Toreador power, Blurred Momentum.

22. The Outcast

We've entered Brujah territory, and we're going to be staying here for a wee while. I just have beef with the clan's whole aesthetic. Look, I really love the concept of a clan of rebellious vampire scholars who are now the punks and bikers of the undead world, but I find their look tedious. It captures only one side of the Learned Clan. The Outcast is the most plain outfit for the Brujah, so it's coming in last place.

How to get The Outcast: You'll need to unlock the last Brujah power, Earthshock, to do your Sons of Anarchy cosplay.

21. The Brawler

Ever so slightly better than The Outcast, since it's a bit more rough and tumble, but The Brawler is still pretty bland. The red star is at least a nice nod to the Brujah's communist leanings (the best thing about the clan, frankly), but a red vest tucked into leather trousers? Get out of here.

How to get The Brawler: Unlock the second Brujah power, Charge, and you'll be reading Marx in no time.

20. The Shadow Dancer

I was going to keep laying into the Brujah outfits for a bit longer, but then I remembered The Shadow Dancer exists. The worst Lasombra outfit is more fun than anything the Brujah gets, but it's just all over the place. Like two people with extremely different tastes, both wearing blindfolds, attempted to dress Phyre. Or maybe three people. The combat boots with smart trousers and that belt are bad enough, but then the top comes outta nowhere. And is that a harness? No, not for me, thanks.

How to unlock The Shadow Dancer: Grab the second Lasombra power, Shadow Step, to show off your guns.

19. The Rebel

And we're back to the Brujah! For the first time in this list, we've reached the point where I can say: "I'd actually wear something here." Specifically the jacket; I will never wear jeans that have been shredded so dramatically. I live in Scotland and my knees might get cold. But the dog collar doesn't quite fit, and the whole thing is too one note. The Brujah clan is meant to be full of individualists, and none of these outfits capture that.

How to unlock The Rebel: Unlock the third Brujah power, Taunt, and you'll be ready to watch a band brutalise their instruments.

18. The Drifter

This will be my final Brujah dig. Actually, it's fine. The hoody looks a bit weird, specifically where the collar meets the hood, and it's a bit boring, but the long coat is vaguely vampy (because for some reason I still associate vampires with cloaks), and the general dirtiness fits a bloodsucker who probably feeds in alleys and behind bars. Also: this is something I definitely wore in my early 20s. Not really a point in its favour, though.

How to get The Drifter: Brujah vamps will unlock this as soon as they wake up in their haven; everyone else will need to unlock the first Brujah power, Lightning Strike.

17. The Magister

This is where I'm going to have to admit I'm giving the Tremere preferential treatment because I love those silly blood mages. This has most of the same problems as The Herald, but I dig the evil mage look so much more than the fancy elf look. It doesn't remotely work as a modern outfit, and the attempt to drag it into the 21st century with those combat boots makes it look so much worse. But I did make Phyre wear it for 15 minutes.

How to get The Magister: Get that final Tremere power, Blood Salvo, and you'll be ready to lead one of the clan's chantries.

16. The Priest

I keep changing the placement of The Priest, but I've decided to commit. Conceptually, I like it. The Lasombra clan controls the Catholic Church, so why wouldn't they dress the part? It's also the only outfit that inspires bespoke reactions from NPCs. And it is undeniably entertaining to watch a priest decapitate a ghoul with his hands. But, and this is important, priests don't have good drip.

How to get The Priest: Prepare for the pulpit by unlocking the last Lasombra power, Enter Oblivion.

15: The Trickster

The Trickster is the type of outfit you might find in a bin, but I'm placing it here because it does a great job of capturing the legacy of the Tremere, a group of gloomy blood mages, with modern fashion. You're ready to agonise over bad song lyrics while also digging into an ancient tome. A bit too 'angsty teen goth' for a 400-year-old vampire, but it still works.

How to get The Trickster: If you choose the Tremere clan, you'll get this automatically, and everyone else can get it after unlocking the first power, Blood Curse.

14: The Stalker

This Banu Haqim outfit, like the Tremere one above, doesn't look great, and the hood seems to have been inflated like a balloon, but it still commits to the clan best known for its assassins' whole vibe. It's got a parkour-adjacent streetwear thing going on, but doesn't stray far from the assassin aesthetic. VTM's fashion is at its best where it embraces the nature and history of these monsters, but with a modern spin.

How to get The Stalker: Pick the Banu Haqim clan and you'll get this straight away; otherwise you just need to unlock the first power, Bladed Hand.

13: The General

The best part of this outfit is simultaneously the worst: yep, I'm talking about the collar. The vibe is more royal than militant, but that's perfect for a clan of dickhead rulers like the Ventrue. I just love how extra it is. But the texture is an absolute mess. I think it's meant to look fluffy; instead it looks like it's had a smoke texture slapped on it, which has then been awkwardly stretched out.

How to get The General: Boss your minions around after you've unlocked the final Ventrue power, Mass Manipulation.

12: The Poet

The red and gold, that belt, this is one for the club creeps. Toreador fashion is usually fun and I love how sleazy this looks. Unfortunately, you've got those awful trousers. It's like Phyre couldn't find anything that worked, so he just stuck some massive gold studs on his jeans. Also, what's with all the boots? Bloodlines 2 is obsessed with them.

How to get The Poet: You'll be ready to get kicked out of clubs for being too handsy after unlocking the second Toreador power, Blink.

11: The Justicar

I kinda dig The Justicar, honestly. The patterned, red lining is a fun accent, adding a bit of ostentatiousness to a mostly understated look. And, like The Stalker, it really emphasises what the clan is all about, but with an added air of authority. The problem is that the hood looks really weird in action, making each cinematic kill and feeding sequence just a bit too goofy.

How to get The Justicar: You'll be laying down the law after unlocking the last Banu Haqim power, Unseen Aura.

Bloodlines 2's top 10 outfits

10. The Prince

We've finally arrived in the top 10! What an exciting time to be undead. Less obviously royal than The General, this is still an authoritative look for a Ventrue vamp. It's a bit understated, but then you've got the purple shirt (the colour of the aristocracy) and the big collar, which gives it oomph. Not sure about the boots (again), but otherwise it fits the Ventrue brief perfectly, as well as looking like something that, yeah, a vampire might wear, without looking like cosplay.

How to get The Prince: Start warming up your throne after unlocking the second Ventrue power, Possession.

9. The Player

What can I say, I love a leopard print blouse. Who doesn't? I'm a sucker for a vintage Toreador look, it turns out. And yes, we've got boots again, but look! They're different; they've got heels! So you can loom over people while beating them with your copy of The Game.

How to get The Player: Sexy Toreadors will unlock this at their haven, but the other clans will need to unlock the first Toreador power, Entrancing Kiss.

8. The Seneschal

I'm a big fan of this Ventrue look—it's the best thing in the clan's wardrobe. Rather than going for an aristo vibe, this is pure '70s record producer, or maybe a gallery owner who does a lot of coke. It's a reminder that none of these clans are monoliths, and while Ventrue vamps like power and influence, that doesn't mean they're all blue bloods or CEOs. This would work well for a Toreador as well.

How to get the Seneschal: If you're Ventrue you'll get this automatically, while everyone else will need to unlock the first power, Terminal Decree.

7. The Slayer

I didn't vibe with The Slayer at first, but it's really grown on me. There's a whole fantasy monster hunter thing going on, but adapted to a more modern, understated fit. It feels especially appropriate for Phyre, who's also known as the Nomad. It's a hard-wearing, practical outfit with just a bit of flair, perfect for the vamp on the move.

How to get The Slayer: Join the hunt by unlocking Split Second, the second Banu Haqim power.

6. The Mage

The Mage is simply a great urban fantasy outfit; it's like something a Tremere would wear in a speakeasy, drinking bathtub gin and casting spells. The pentagram lacing is a great touch, and the huge popped collar is a fun nod to the classic Dracula aesthetic. I've gone back and forth over the little scarf, but I've decided that I like it. I want a little scarf.

How to get The Mage: Get your own little scarf by unlocking the third Tremere power, Cauldron of Blood.

5. The Atheist

The Atheist is one of my faves, but I prefer it on my femme Phyre; some lads can make the look work, but masc Phyre ain't one of them. Anyway, I liked it so much after playing a Lasombra vamp for a preview I ended up buying an inverted crucifix earring to channel my long-ignored inner goth. I have been mocked appropriately for it (40-year-olds shouldn't be indulging in this nonsense) by friends and family, but I still wear it when I'm feeling fancy and want to support my pal and yours, Satan. So! Yes, this is a good look.

How to get The Atheist: Lasombra vamps get this automatically; the rest of you can stick it to God by unlocking the first power, Arms of Ahriman.

4. The Warlock

The best Tremere outfit, The Warlock isn't quite as playful as The Mage, but I really like a clean look that still makes a statement. With only a few small touches, it still manages to be magician coded, and you've still got that nice big collar that says "I'm a vampire" without breaching the Masquerade. The little blood pendant is a nice touch, too. This pairs particularly well with the red-tinted sunglasses, which anyone can wear but feel most suited to Tremere vamps.

How to get The Warlock: Unlock Recall, the second Tremere power, to start turning blood into magic.

3. The Sheriff

This was a tough one! I wore The Sheriff the longest out of all the outfits, and it's a suit I'd likely wear myself. The subtle American frontier sheriff aesthetic is a perfect match for Phyre's role, too, as they quickly become the sheriff of Seattle. I've bumped it down to third place, though, because at the end of the day, it doesn't really play into the fantasy of being an ancient, powerful vampire. It's just a really sharp suit.

How to get The Sheriff: Unlock the third Banu Haqim power, Mute, to start laying down the law.

2. The Elder

OK, yes, this is a ridiculous outfit to wear in 21st century Seattle, unless you're going to a fancy dress party or answer exclusively to the name Lestat, but I love this ludicrous getup. It's the most extra, most classically vampire looking thing in your robust wardrobe. Sure, you're gonna be the first person the hunters visit when blood-drained corpses start showing up, but you'll look great as they try to stake you.

How to get The Elder: Begin your dapper new unlife by unlocking the third Toreador power, Beckon.

1. The Sin Eater

We've made it, pals! The best outfit in Bloodlines 2. There is no debate. Given the last two outfits, it should come as no surprise that my favourite kinda squishes them both together. If you want to be a frontier lawman but also a bit dapper, and you're thinking of moonlighting as an undertaker, then this is the look for you. It's got it all: not too ostentatious but still full of character; goth-adjacent without being angsty; ready for work but also fancy enough for a party—why would you need another fit?

How to get the Sin Eater: Snack on sin by unlocking Glimpse of Oblivion, the third Lasombra power.