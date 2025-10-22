All security camera locations in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

The I.A.O. grows more aggressive as Bloodlines 2 carries on, and the militant vampire hunters deploy their own surveillance system throughout Seattle when you're deep into the action RPG. Silky, the city's Brujah Primogen, isn't a fan of the privacy invasion, and he asks Phyre to 'deal' with the I.A.O. surveillance cameras.

There are 30 Bloodlines 2 security cameras to destroy in total, and you'll need all of them to win favor with The Dutchman's owner. His sidequest isn't immediately available upon first meeting Silky, but should unlock when starting the main quest We Don’t Do Ghost Stories.

While I was far more eager to help Silky, I found the request just as tedious as Fletcher's Anarch tag hunt. But worry not if you're struggling with the brawny vamp's request, because I've got every Bloodlines 2 security camera location recorded here along with a handy map for guidance.

All Bloodlines 2 security camera locations

You'll have to do a lot of climbing to find every Bloodlines 2 security camera. Like with the other collectables, remember to watch your circular crosshair for any indication there's something special nearby. Use the map above along with my brief descriptions to pinpoint their exact location, then thumb through the galleries below if you need more detailed screenshots.

Look through the construction scaffolding along the building behind Atrium Above the neon pentagram on Atrium's rooftop bar Higher up on one of the tall buildings across from Weaver Tower On a rooftop across the street from Atrium, near a small water tower Climb the block's eastern buildings and look down at the red flour sign East of the Glacier Hotel on the corner of a rooftop hangout Climb the buildings northwest of Makom Bar and look south On a rooftop to the east of the pink paranoia billboard Directly across from the auto repair, visible from the door Above the Hole in the Wall, tucked away under a concrete overhang On the corner of a rooftop gazebo decorated with paper lanterns Look up from the alleyway street just across from the Yinuo Beer sign Look south from the rooftop across the street from Brew-House Near the yellow building in the west, just in front of the red Tacoma structures In the alley southwest of Aurora Pawn, face south and look at the rooftop corner

On the building south of the construction zone, facing the blue hotel sign Behind Wake the Dead, visible from the ground looking across from the flower graffiti High on the corner of the tall, U-shaped apartment building Pointed at the main street from a narrow alley, near a series of fire escapes From the ground north of St. Stephens, look along the back alley wall Across the street from Weaver Tower's north wing, in a nook with yellow graffiti Underneath the west side of a bridge in the garden area Southeast of Haven, angled at the main street where you see a blue hotel sign Visible while looking down from a fire exit just behind Haven Climb along the northern most buildings in the block, it's just above a blue exit door Near an umbrella dining area in the back of the block, just above a street light Visible from the ground just outside the northwest corner of the police station In the alley across from the covered scaffolding, high between the eastern buildings Inside the construction zone across from The Dutchman, above a red cargo crate Look up just over a pile of trash when exiting The Dutchman's back door

When you've found all 30 I.A.O. security cameras, head back to The Dutchman and speak with Silky. He'll thank Phyre for the help, and have new conversations to explore regarding his goings on at Schmitz Park.

Completing this set of collectables also improves your relationship with Silky—though he was willing to shack up with me after finding just five measly cameras—and unlocks new codex details. You'll also get an achievement, Cutting the Feed, as a final reward for your efforts.