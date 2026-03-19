Unlocking the full map in Crimson Desert requires you to complete the Toll of Pywel quest, which sees you ringing eight bells scattered across the entire continent. Considering the size of Crimson Desert, it's no small undertaking, and it'll have you riding to the northern and southernmost reaches of the map.

You can find the first bell in Hernand very close to where you start as Kliff, but after that, you'll have to venture further afield. So, here's how to unlock the full map in Crimson Desert and where to find each bell location.

All Crimson Desert bell locations

There are eight bell locations across Pywel and while you can get most of them whenever you want, some are locked behind the story because they're located in hostile areas. For some reason the bell cutscene won't play (even if you ring it) in a hostile area—I guess the Shai is scared to come out.

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Toll of Hernand bell location

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

The first bell is easy to find, just to the west of the tavern in the starting city of Hernand. Climb the tower, ring the bell, and you'll begin the Toll of Pywel faction quest for the Pororin Forest Guardians to find the seven other bells across the continent.

Toll of Scholastone bell location

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Scholastone Institute is directly to the southwest of Hernand city, up in the mountains, and you'll actually head here during Chapter 4, so I'd suggest waiting until then. The bell is in the south of the upper courtyard where you have to help with Octavius's experiment in the main story, so ring this whenever you can.

From the entrance to Scholastone, go up the stairs (you'll spot the bell up and to your right in a little gazebo), then take the right path at the big golden globe device into the building, take the right staircases, one after another, up to the courtyard above, and then head to its southern end to find the bell.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

When I tried to do this immediately after the experiment, I found that it didn't work for some reason, but I returned later after the Spire of the Stars puzzle section and the cutscene played then.

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Toll of Calphade bell location

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

While you'll head to Calphade in Chapter 6, you can ring this bell whenever you want. Calphade is located far to the north-east of Hernand city.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

The bell itself is in the Church of Calphade in Thalwynd Village, to the west of Calphade Castle. Climb the bell tower, ring it, and you're all done.

Toll of Pailune bell location

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

It's important to note that you can't ring the bell in Pailune until you complete the Dawn section of the Chapter 7 main quest—well, you can ring it if you want, but it won't work. The bell itself is in the capital city, located just under the "U" and the "N" in Pailune written on the map to the far north of Hernand.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You can find it in a small tower on the east side, by the harbor, slapbang in the middle. Climb the ladders, ring the bell, and the map is yours.

Toll of Demeniss bell location

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Similar to Pailune, I'm pretty certain you can't ring the bell in Demeniss until the city stops being hostile, and I haven't yet reached that point in the story (even after about 50 hours with it). It might also just be bugged, because I can see the bell, but when I get close it disappears for some reason.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

The bell is located in Demeniss city, to the east of Hernand city, just below the "E" and the "N" in Demeniss written on the map. The bell is in a big tower in the east section. You can actually see the tower on the city map, just east of Demeniss Castle, and northwest of the Cathedral of Demeniss, so it's impossible to miss.

Toll of Delesyia bell location

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

This bell is all the way over on the east end of the continent in The Delesyian Institute. This city is located above the "I" and the "A" in Delesyia written on the map.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

The bell itself is in a small tower in the north of the city, just south across the river from Deleysia Castle—the tower itself is easy to spot since it's covered in loads of clockwork/steampunk machinery and has a spinning device on top. Climb into the tower, ring the bell, and get the map.

Toll of Tommaso bell location

(Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

Now we're into the Crimson Desert itself. This bell is located in Tommaso, a city to the far, far, far north-east of Hernand city, just below the "Tash" in Tashkalp written on the map.