All Anarch Tag locations in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Fletcher is the Ventrue clan's Primogen in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, and one of three vampires with an assignment that'll have you scouring Seattle for collectables. After you meet him at the Makom Bar early in the story, talk to him again to hear his gripes about supernatural graffiti and receive a rather frustrating request.

It seems Fletcher is a bit of an art snob, and he wants Phyre to scrub Seattle clean of the non-Camarilla Kindred graffiti. Sounds easy enough, but there are 30 Anarch Tags to hunt down and Seattle is an awfully big place.

Bloodlines 2 helps with the search by making its circular crosshair grow in size when you're close to something valuable, but who knows what that something is. Fortunately for you and Fletcher both, I've already scouted every Anarch Tag location in Bloodlines 2 and created a map of the city highlighting all of them.

All Bloodlines 2 Anarch Tag locations

(Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive)

Finding every Anarch Tag in Bloodlines 2 requires quite a bit of climbing—almost all of them are on a rooftop somewhere. Use the map above with the brief descriptions here to point you in the right direction. If you're really stuck, scroll through the galleries below for more specific Anarch Tag location screenshots.

Jump to the rooftop across from Atrium, beside a barred window On the southern Weaver Tower wing, glide over from the western blocks Behind the pink Our Little Secret building, look up in the corner by the airduct A block northwest of Atrium, between the two southwestern most buildings Northeast of St. Stephens, you should see the church in the same view Behind Macom Bar, look lower along the walls while facing the bar Third building east of Glacier Hotel, on the roof tucked in a concrete nook Behind a broken fence on the roof, visible while facing the Glacier Hotel sign South of Hole in the Wall, just above the red bar sign Northeast of the Hole in the Wall, face south toward the red tiger sign North of the building with paper lanterns on the roof, drop into a brick alcove Between the buildings north of Auto Repair, closer to Wake The Dead Climb behind Wake the Dead, walk around the building ledge, and stop across from Hotel Sunrise Across from the 93.9 STR FM building, above the rooftop exit Almost out of bounds, climb high and stop below the red satellite tower

Image 1 of 15 Anarch Tag #1 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #2 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #3 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #4 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #5 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #6 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #7 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #8 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #9 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #10 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #11 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #12 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #13 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #14 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #15 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive)

High up, just below a metal platform and to the right of a ladder On the smokestack, visible when facing north Southwest of the Dutchman, almost out of bounds on a building wall On a ledge in the block's inner southwest corner, across from a white Sparak sign Climb along east of the Dutchman, look high up at the building to the south Below the blue Penumbra Capital sign north of the Seattle Police Station Northernmost building, almost out of bounds, out in the open on a brick wall Between two fire escapes, on the building across from a red beer ad Climb buildings around Haven, face Longthorne Bank, and check the chimney Between the two buildings northwest of St. Stephens, beside an air duct Eastern edge of the Haven block, on the roof near an air conditioning unit In the center building on a cluster facing the street Behind a small wooden building near the frozen fountain In the garden plaza closest to the conservatory, on the side of the statue On the front door of the conservatory greenhouse

Image 1 of 15 Anarch Tag #16 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #17 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #18 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #19 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #20 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #21 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #22 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #23 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #24 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #25 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #26 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #27 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #28 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #29 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive) Anarch Tag #30 (Image credit: The Chinese Room, Paradox Interactive)

If you're hunting all of the Anarch Tags in one go, make sure your Bloodlines 2 save stays current by talking to NPCs or finishing sidequests to trigger the auto-save. It's not a difficult chore, just tedious. I was doing fine until the last few, then really struggled to hunt down a couple stragglers. All of those buildings blur together after a while.

When you're done collecting all 30 Anarch Tags, head back to Fletcher at the Makom Bar and he'll sing your praises—the dude really hates that graffiti. He'll have new dialogue to explore, an updated codex entry, and reward you with the Clean Up the Streets achievement.