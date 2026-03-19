Crimson Desert Sealed Abyss Artifact locations and how they work
Complete these challenges to earn some rewards.
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Finding Sealed Abyss Artifact locations in Crimson Desert and completing their challenges is one of the best ways to get Faded Abyss Artifacts, which you use to respec your character. It's also your primary way of getting Abyss Gears—rune-like items that you can slot into weapons and armour to provide them bonuses.
You may have already acquired an item with Abyss Cores inset such as the Sword of the Lord you get from the Hornsplitter boss. If you examine it, you can see the cores and the effects they have on its stats. So, here's how Sealed Abyss Artifacts work, plus where to find a load of different ones around the starting region of Hernand to try out.
Sealed Abyss Artifact locations in Crimson Desert
You can generally find Sealed Abyss Artifacts resting on rocks by roadsides across Pywel. In fact, the only one I've found so far that wasn't by a road was the Nas River Shrine artifact close to the start. Here are a few details about how they work:Article continues below
- Each Sealed Abyss Artifact has a challenge you can complete to earn Abyss Cores and occasionally a Faded Abyss Artifact to respec
- When the challenge is complete, consume the Sealed Abyss Artifact in your menu to also get an Abyss Artifact
- Often, you'll find the weapon you need for the challenge beside the artifact itself, such as the spear at the Nas River Shrine for the Sharpened Spear II challenge
There are a lot of these located across Pywel and you'll find them while exploring. One good tip is that holding up your lantern makes Sealed Abyss Artifacts emit white light from a distance so they're easier to spot, so try it out while riding around or flying.
Either way, here are some of the ones dotted around the starting area of Hernand to give you some challenges to start chewing on.
In order of when you're likely to encounter them:
Artifact
Challenge
Reward
Location
Sword of Trials I
Defeat 3 enemies within 30 seconds using a sword
Destruction I
At a shrine on the west end of the big bridge north of Hernand city, near Three Saints' Falls.
Shield of Unchanging Will I
Defeat 3 enemies with a shield
Wall of Steel I
North along the road from the Royal Trading Post, past Hernand Saddlery.
Sharpened Spear II
Hit enemies 50 times with a spear in 30 seconds
Gale II
In the Nas River Shrine on the island east of Hernand city.
Sword of Trials III
Defeat 3 enemies with a sword without taking damage
Breath of Life I
At a crossroads southeast across the river from Hernand city by the Goldleaf Tradepost.
Sliding Down the Slope
Slide down 50 meters
Haste I
A little further on from the previous, at a crossroads before Bloomwood Ranch.
Keeping Balance on the Wind
Walk 10 meters on a rope
Composure I, Faded Abyss Artifact
Southeast of Hernand city, along the road that passes west-to-east below Unicorn Cliff.
Shield of Unchanging Will IV
Defeat 5 enemies with a shield without taking damage
Fortitude II, Faded Abyss Artifact
On the road northeast of Hernand city, past the Goldleaf Trading Post, near the entrance to Karin Quarry.
Night of the Silent Banner Pike
Extinguish 10 Banner Pikes at night without being detected
Destruction II, Faded Abyss Artifact
East of Hernand city, past Bloomwood Ranch, on the road just past Halsius Apothecary.
Bow Aimed at Fate I
Take down 5 enemies with a bow in 60 seconds
Infinite Arrows I
South of Hernand city, in the Hernand Highlands, on the road passing west of Glenbright Farm.
Steel Grip Against the Chest
Subdue 3 opponents with wrestling skills in 60 seconds
Destruction I
To the far southeast of Hernand city, on the road just to the northeast of Pororin, east of the Sanctum of Temperance.
Desperate Rescue
Heal allies 3 times with Force Palm: Healing
Breath of Life I, Faded Abyss Artifacts
In the far south of the Hernand region, at the side of the single road that travels south towards Sunset Valley.
Equipment
Craft a sword at the Smithy
Efficiency I
Also in the far south of the Hernand region, on the road just at the entrance to Sunset Valley, where it emerges from the trees.
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Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sean's first PC games were Full Throttle and Total Annihilation and his taste has stayed much the same since. When not scouring games for secrets or bashing his head against puzzles, you'll find him revisiting old Total War campaigns, agonizing over his Destiny 2 fit, or still trying to finish the Horus Heresy. Sean has also written for EDGE, Eurogamer, PCGamesN, Wireframe, EGMNOW, and Inverse.
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