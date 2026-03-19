Crimson Desert Sealed Abyss Artifact locations and how they work

Finding Sealed Abyss Artifact locations in Crimson Desert and completing their challenges is one of the best ways to get Faded Abyss Artifacts, which you use to respec your character. It's also your primary way of getting Abyss Gears—rune-like items that you can slot into weapons and armour to provide them bonuses.

You may have already acquired an item with Abyss Cores inset such as the Sword of the Lord you get from the Hornsplitter boss. If you examine it, you can see the cores and the effects they have on its stats. So, here's how Sealed Abyss Artifacts work, plus where to find a load of different ones around the starting region of Hernand to try out.

Sealed Abyss Artifact locations in Crimson Desert

Image 1 of 4 You'll find most Sealed Abyss Artifacts on rocks by the roadside (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Though you can also find the occasional one in a shrine (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) You can see their objective and reward in the challenges menu (Image credit: Pearl Abyss) Hold up your lantern and Sealed Abyss Artifacts will emit a ring of light from a distance (Image credit: Pearl Abyss)

You can generally find Sealed Abyss Artifacts resting on rocks by roadsides across Pywel. In fact, the only one I've found so far that wasn't by a road was the Nas River Shrine artifact close to the start. Here are a few details about how they work:

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Each Sealed Abyss Artifact has a challenge you can complete to earn Abyss Cores and occasionally a Faded Abyss Artifact to respec

When the challenge is complete, consume the Sealed Abyss Artifact in your menu to also get an Abyss Artifact

Often, you'll find the weapon you need for the challenge beside the artifact itself, such as the spear at the Nas River Shrine for the Sharpened Spear II challenge

There are a lot of these located across Pywel and you'll find them while exploring. One good tip is that holding up your lantern makes Sealed Abyss Artifacts emit white light from a distance so they're easier to spot, so try it out while riding around or flying.

Either way, here are some of the ones dotted around the starting area of Hernand to give you some challenges to start chewing on.

In order of when you're likely to encounter them:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Artifact Challenge Reward Location Sword of Trials I Defeat 3 enemies within 30 seconds using a sword Destruction I At a shrine on the west end of the big bridge north of Hernand city, near Three Saints' Falls. Shield of Unchanging Will I Defeat 3 enemies with a shield Wall of Steel I North along the road from the Royal Trading Post, past Hernand Saddlery. Sharpened Spear II Hit enemies 50 times with a spear in 30 seconds Gale II In the Nas River Shrine on the island east of Hernand city. Sword of Trials III Defeat 3 enemies with a sword without taking damage Breath of Life I At a crossroads southeast across the river from Hernand city by the Goldleaf Tradepost. Sliding Down the Slope Slide down 50 meters Haste I A little further on from the previous, at a crossroads before Bloomwood Ranch. Keeping Balance on the Wind Walk 10 meters on a rope Composure I, Faded Abyss Artifact Southeast of Hernand city, along the road that passes west-to-east below Unicorn Cliff. Shield of Unchanging Will IV Defeat 5 enemies with a shield without taking damage Fortitude II, Faded Abyss Artifact On the road northeast of Hernand city, past the Goldleaf Trading Post, near the entrance to Karin Quarry. Night of the Silent Banner Pike Extinguish 10 Banner Pikes at night without being detected Destruction II, Faded Abyss Artifact East of Hernand city, past Bloomwood Ranch, on the road just past Halsius Apothecary. Bow Aimed at Fate I Take down 5 enemies with a bow in 60 seconds Infinite Arrows I South of Hernand city, in the Hernand Highlands, on the road passing west of Glenbright Farm. Steel Grip Against the Chest Subdue 3 opponents with wrestling skills in 60 seconds Destruction I To the far southeast of Hernand city, on the road just to the northeast of Pororin, east of the Sanctum of Temperance. Desperate Rescue Heal allies 3 times with Force Palm: Healing Breath of Life I, Faded Abyss Artifacts In the far south of the Hernand region, at the side of the single road that travels south towards Sunset Valley. Equipment Craft a sword at the Smithy Efficiency I Also in the far south of the Hernand region, on the road just at the entrance to Sunset Valley, where it emerges from the trees.