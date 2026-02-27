All Resident Evil Requiem charm locations
Collect these trinkets to buff both Leon and Grace.
Keeping an eye out for charm locations in Resident Evil Requiem will give you an advantage over the zombies trying to munch on your face, especially on higher difficulties, and especially when playing as Grace. Since the FBI agent is a bit weak early on, charms can be a decent way to buff her otherwise lackluster offensive capabilities.
Leon doesn't need as much help in that department, but you can still use charms to buff his weapons and tweak his playstyle slightly. There are nine charms in Resident Evil Requiem, unless there are further secret ones that only appear after specific challenges that I didn't find. Here's where to get them all.
Resident Evil Requiem charm locations
These are all nine of the charms that I've found in Resident Evil Requiem. For any you purchase or unlock via challenges in the Special Content menu, such as the Rugged Rookie and Trusted Companion Charm, you can collect them via the Supply Box:
Charm
Effect
Location
Connoisseur Charm
Increases firepower for any gun.
Found in the warped closet in the Pantry after you kill the chef in the Care Center's West Wing kitchen and get the key.
Stakeout Takeout Charm
Increases knife power and durability for Grace.
Found on the back shelf of the Pantry if you kill the chef as Grace to get the key.
Eyespy Charm
Increases the likelihood of surviving fatal damage for Grace.
Dropped if you kill the Chunk monster in the East Wing of the Care Center as Grace.
BSAA Emblem
Increases firepower for sniper rifles when a scope isn't equipped.
Found in the BSAA container outside Cafe Oasis in East Raccoon City. Progressing through the area gets you the key, then you can return there via the sewer ladder in the construction site opposite Cedarbrook Apartments.
S.T.A.R.S Emblem Charm
Increases firepower at the cost of sway for automatic weapons.
Found in the locker in RPD's West Office. Get the key by completing the scavenger hunt.
Power Shades Charm
Limitless bullet penetration and increased firepower for the last bullet in Requiem's cylinder.
Found in the locked code briefcase in the S.T.A.R.S Office in RPD.
Cute Bear Charm
Increased mid-range firepower in exchange for close-quarters potency with shotguns.
Found in the RPD Parking Garage. After you leave the station, head left to find the entrance. Go towards the container at the back, then turn right between the pillar and the truck to see it on the ground.
Rugged Rookie Charm
Increases firepower for Grace.
Purchased for 6,500 CP in the Special Content menu.
Trusted Companion Charm
Increases bullet penetration for Leon.
Defeat 300 enemies to unlock this.
