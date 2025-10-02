Cogsworth's second friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, On Her Majesty's Festive Service, unlocks as soon as you hit friendship level four. If you've been spending a lot of time with Cogsworth and completing duties or doing the task you allocated to him at level two, you'll hit this milestone in no time.

If you're struggling to unlock this quest, make sure that you've made good progress with Elsa and Anna, and you have a relatively high friendship level with them both. You'll also need complete access to the Frosted Heights, but if you've come as far as unlocking Cogsworth then you've probably already got this covered. Once the quest is available and you've hit that friendship milestone, this is what you need to do.

How to complete On Her Majesty's Festive Service in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Speak to Cogsworth once you've unlocked this quest and he will express that since the Beast doesn't need serving, he's at a loss of what to do with himself. You suggest tending to the needs of the villagers, but he's hesitant to serve royalty. This means you have to take him to Anna, since she's the Queen of Arendelle.

Unsurprisingly, when you speak to Anna she won't have any duties for Cogsworth since Kristoff already has them covered. However, Olaf mentions a winter festival in passing which Cogsworth decides he can help out with. Your first task is crafting furniture made out of ice and placing some banners around the valley. You're given four banners which need to be placed in the following locations:

Near Scrooge McDuck's Store

The Glade of Trust

Dazzle Beach

Sunlit Plateau

As for the icy furniture, you'll need the following materials:

125 x Snowball

10 x Dry Wood

10 x Crystal

Take these to a crafting bench and create an Icy Armchair and a Snow Hut. Then, place them in the Frosted Heights and talk to Cogsworth. Although he starts to say you're nearly ready for the carnival, that is quickly derailed by his concern about Olaf making Hot Cocoa. Head to Chez Remy and go inside to see how Olaf is getting on (spoiler alert: it's not good).

Speaking to Olaf will explain why the kitchen is in such a state. Rather than freaking out about it, Cogsworth suggests you serve customers while he sorts the mess. So, start cooking meals to coincide with the three requests from the villagers in the restaurant. These will be random, but should hopefully contain ingredients you have on hand. I ended up serving sesame seed bagels, green salad, and veggie pasta.

By the time you've finished, Cogsworth will have sorted the mess. Speak to him again and he will give you a Winter Carnival Cocoa Counter to place in the Frosted Heights before the festival begins. He will also suggest dressing in some warmer clothes, but this step is entirely optional. As soon as you've placed the counter in the Frosted Heights, the carnival will begin.

Once the festival has finished, speak to Anna and Cogsworth. Anna will claim the carnival was a success and that she doesn't want to give orders to him anymore. Instead, she wants him to relax. When you talk to Cogsworth again, he will decide to take a step away from serving everyone and this will end the On Her Majesty's Festive Service quest.