If you've successfully unlocked Pocahontas in Disney Dreamlight Valley and started working on your friendship level, it won't be long before you unlock your first friendship quest: The Three Sisters Garden.

While you only need to hit level two friendship with Pocahontas to unlock this quest, you also need to have WALL-E in your valley, which is a hurdle for new players. Fortunately, WALL-E moves into the valley quite early into the game so you won't need to frantically unlock any realms once Pocahontas has moved in. Given you've met these requirements, the quest will pop up right away, and you can speak to Pocahontas to begin working through her challenges.

How to complete The Three Sisters Garden quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pocahontas will tell you that she wants to set up a Three Sisters Garden in the valley, but needs your help to gather materials first. You'll then need to collect the following materials:

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12x Pebbles

12x Soil

10x Softwood

Both soil and softwood can be found all around the valley. Pebbles are slightly more challenging to track down, but you can find them by digging around the sand on Dazzle Beach. Once you've gathered these materials, take them to a crafting bench and build the Garden Setup.

Take the Garden Setup to Pocahontas in her house and give it to her. She will explain that she can't find the Three Sisters Seeds that you need, but judging by the robot tracks on the floor, it looks like WALL-E has taken them. Take Pocahontas to his house, and speak to him inside. He has taken the seeds, but rather than asking for them back, Pocahontas suggests helping him make his own Three Sisters Garden, and sends you off to gather the following items:

5x Seaweed

2x Shrimp

Both of these items can be found on Dazzle Beach. Shrimp need to be fished from blue ripples in the sea, while seaweed can be found on the shore and from fishing outside of ripples. Give these items to Pocahontas, and she will start to explain how to plant the seeds to WALL-E but he will crush them in his excitement. So now you need to head to the Forest of Valor and find the three glittering spots to dig along the river that runs through the whole biome. Take them back to Pocahontas once you've dug them up.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Gameloft) (Image credit: Gameloft) (Image credit: Gameloft)

She will then explain that you need to make a dish for the celebration using the seeds: Succotash. To create this meal you'll need the following ingredients, alongside the vegetables you harvest from the Three Sisters Seeds:

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3x Onion

3x Any spice

If you're struggling to find these items, onions can be bought from Goofy's Stall in the Forest of Valor along with the seeds you need to grow them. Any spice really means any spice found around the valley, so oregano, basil, ginger, mint, or garlic. All of which can be foraged across the different biomes in the valley.

You can plant the Three Sisters Seeds anywhere in the valley, and they will take five minutes to grow. I used this time to find the other ingredients I needed from either WALL-E's garden or by foraging around the valley. Once these plants have grown, harvest them, and take them to a cooking pot to create three portions of Succotash. Give them to Pocahontas once they're cooked.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

She will give you a Powhatan Picnic to place in the valley in response. You're free to place this anywhere, but it will ask you to take a picture with Pocahontas and WALL-E so be sure to give yourself a reasonably sized space around it. Take the photo, and talk to Pocahontas one more time to finish The Three Sisters Garden quest.