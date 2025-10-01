How to unlock Lumiere and Cogsworth in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Return to Beast's Castle update in Disney Dreamlight Valley welcomes Lumiere and Cogsworth to the Beauty and the Beast realm, ready to take back your valley. As always, you'll need to complete a series of quests before you can invite them to stay with you, but you also need to have a lot already done before they even spawn in the realm in the first place.

Before you start, you'll need the Beauty and the Beast realm already unlocked and both Belle and the Beast living in your valley. Once done, you'll receive a letter in your mailbox from the Beast regarding his friends, Cogsworth and Lumiere, at the castle. He wants you to go and check on them, and gives you some white rose petals too. Reading this letter will immediately begin the challenge of unlocking Cogsworth and Lumiere.

How to complete the Haunting of the Beast's Castle quest

First off, head to the Beauty and the Beast realm and walk straight to the library. The realm will look a lot different to what you're used to, with spiderwebs covering the walls and candles lighting the way. Lumiere will be standing by the fire when you enter the library, so speak to him. He will ask you to help him craft some fuel for the fireplace to help provide some light. Go into the room to the right of the fireplace and gather the following materials from the crate by the door:

3 x Castle Canoil

1 x Castle Softwood

1 x Castle Paper

Take these to the little stove next to the chest and pop the three Castle Canoil in. This will give you the fuel for the fireplace. Take this back to Lumiere and he will light the fire, before asking you who you are and why you're here. After you've stated that you're friends with Belle, he will ask for your help in catching a flying painting. The painting's path starts in the library before heading down the hallway you would've initially come from. Chase it down and grab it by hitting E.

Now, take the painting to the piano near where you enter the realm. Hang the painting on the wall behind the piano and two items will spring out: an Enigmatic Box and a Domestic Manual page 1. Take these to Lumiere in the Library. He will explain that the castle is being haunted by an old housekeeper and you need to head to the garden to look for any signs.

Go to the garden and destroy the statues with birds on to get to the centre of the maze. You will also need to clear out the night thorns to get to Cogsworth, who is waiting in the middle. Talk to him and he'll immediately share that none of this mess is his fault. Follow him back to talk to Lumiere. The pair will disagree, with Cogsworth saying ghosts don't exist, and Lumiere saying they absolutely do. After this conversation, the quest will end and you'll be able to start the next quest, A Growing Mystery.

How to complete the A Growing Mystery quest

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Talk to Cogsworth again and he will ask for your help in tidying the castle up, starting with the garden. You'll be tasked with re-planting the roses, and you'll need to find seeds with which to do so. Head to the Beast's Room in the west wing (through the entrance where you found the fuel ingredients earlier) and go to the crate underneath the painting. You'll be able to open it like a chest, and find four packs of rose seeds inside.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Take these to the centre of the garden and "plant" them by interacting with the bush in each corner. They'll instantly grow, but no roses will bloom. Speak to Cogsworth about this and he will tell you to craft some Rose Fertilizer. You'll need the following materials for this:

8 x Castle Softwood

3 x Rich Soil

3 x Castle Stone

Add these to your watering can by selecting them in your inventory, and water the four bushes you just planted. Rainbow coloured roses will immediately bloom, and when you've watered the final bush, six will drop to the floor. Pick these up and take them to Cogsworth. He won't understand what has happened, but will suggest putting them on display. After you follow him into the hallway, you'll be able to display the three roses in some highlighted near to the piano area where you first entered.

When you interact with the final vase, two more items will drop: the First Enigmatic Key, and the Domestic Manual Page 2. Pick these up, and take them to Cogsworth. Lumiere will come and join you. When they've both finished bickering about how much worth they've done, A Growing Mystery will come to an end, and the next quest will begin.

How to complete the Belle, Book, and Candle quest

Talk to Lumiere and you'll be tasked with tidying up any items that are out of place. This includes:

Returning the Standing Candelabra to its place by the stairs to the left of the piano room

Returning the Lion Statue to its place upstairs next to the door to the Beast's Room

Returning the Globe to the Library

When you've placed the final item, Domestic Manual Page 3 will drop alongside the Second Enigmatic Key. Pick these up, and take them to Lumiere. He will then task you with finding the rest of the Domestic Manual in the West Wing. Go to the Beast's Room and head to the pile of books under the painting by the left wall. Interact with it and the Damaged Domestic Manual will pop out. Pick this up and take it back to Lumiere.

After a brief conversation about who could fix the book, you both conveniently settle on Belle. Head back to the valley and speak to Belle and the Beast in their home. Belle will give you some glue to fix the book with, and then suggest Cogsworth and Lumiere come to stay in the valley. Before you can invite them though, you need to fix the book at a crafting station and take it back to Lumiere.

In the time it's taken you to prepare the book, Lumiere has built a display stand for. Talk to him, place the book on the stand, and the Third Enigmatic Key will pop out. Pick it up, take it to Lumiere, and a clothing sack and a page will appear. Open the clothing bag to unlock a Masquerade Mask, and pick up the invitation next to it. Talk to Lumiere and he will explain that they are gifts from the ghost and you need to prepare for a Masquerade Party. This conversation will end the Belle, Book, and Candle quest.

How to complete the A Guide to Better Castle-Keeping quest

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Start this quest by speaking to Cogsworth and he will ask if you're ready for the Masquerade party. He will insist that you should sit and wait for it to be ready, but obviously you can't escape without helping at all. Your challenge is to find the fine cutlery and set the table, so head to the garden cellar as instructed and get the cutlery out.

Take this back to the piano and place it on the large table to the left. Conveniently, this will set the entire table.. Speak to Lumiere, and he will ask you to create a Charcuterie Board with these ingredients found in the realm at the following locations:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ingredient Location in the realm Oyster Passage between the Library and the Beast's Room Creepy Crawly Crab Passage between the Library and the Beast's Room Chilling Cucumber Edge of the table to the right of the passageway in the Library Booyere Cheese On the table to the right of the fireplace in the Library Screamed Butter Behind the sofa in the Library

Take these to the cooking station and craft the Charcuterie Board, then take it back to Lumiere and place it on the same table you put the fine cutlery on. Now speak to Cogsworth and ask if there's anything else you can prepare. He will suggest crafting some Rose Garlands which you will need the following materials for:

8 x Castle Softwood

3 x Rainbow Rose Bouquet

3 x Castle Detritus

Take these items to a crafting table and create the Rose Garland. Take it back to the party room and hang it on the wall next to Cogsworth. Speak to him again and tell him that everything is ready—all that's left to do is celebrate. Take a selfie with Lumiere and Cogsworth in front of the Rose Garland, and then listen to them reminiscing by the piano. Then, speak to Cogsworth again and he will say that they'd like to help Belle and the Beast, but only Lumiere is ready to come to the valley.

So, return to the valley and welcome Lumiere. The quest doesn't end here though. Take Lumiere to the Beast's house and they will ask where Cogsworth is. Lumiere will explain that he insisted on staying behind. Fortunately, the Beast isn't satisfied with that response and will write a letter ordering Cogsworth to come to the valley and be with his friends.

Go back to the realm and give Cogsworth the letter. He'll immediately insist on coming back to the valley, sending you back to welcome him. Once he's arrived, speak to him and then visit the Beast's house again. Talk to Cogsworth one final time to trigger the reunion between Belle, the Beast, Lumiere and Cogsworth, and this will end the A Guide to Better Castle-Keeping quest and welcome Lumiere and Cogsworth to your valley permanently.