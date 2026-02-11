How to unlock Lady and Tramp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley's Puppy Love update added two new furry friends to the valley: Lady and Tramp. Unlike unlocking Cinderella in the Winter Ball update, the process of getting this pawfect pair to move in is more in-depth, and you need to venture to a brand new location to start the lengthy process.

Before you can start any quests to unlock Lady and Tramp, you need access to the Lady and the Tramp realm inside the Dream Castle. Unlocking this realm costs 10,000 Dreamlight, and will immediately begin the Canine Courtship quest. Here's what you need to do as soon as you're inside the realm.

How to complete the Canine Courtship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Speak to Tramp, who doesn't trust you at first

Collect materials around the realm to craft Tony's Apron and Tony's Shirt

Speak to Tramp wearing the new outfit, and he will ask for your help to make a date with Lady

Cook Spaghetti Especialle, and make the table with a tablecloth and some candles

Break into the pound to help Lady escape

The first objective for this quest is to explore the Lady and the Tramp realm. Once you're in, head straight to Tramp underneath the streetlight and speak with him. He will explain that he's never seen you before, and you don't look like the type of person he can trust before running off. You then need to create a "more suitable outfit" from materials found in the realm. Collect the following items by rummaging in debris around garbage cans and down the alleyway you entered the realm from:

4 x Old Stuffing

4 x Old Paper

4 x Fabric

Take these materials to the crafting bench to the right of where you entered and create the following outfit pieces:

1x Tony's Shirt

1x Tony's Apron

Wear these items and speak to Tramp again. After convincing him you work at Tony's Restaurant, he will ask for your help preparing a meal to present Lady with. Follow him to Tony's Restaurant and open the gate to the right of the front door. When you walk into the little courtyard, you'll need to speak to Lady, who is waiting by the table.

Lady will tell you about the first date she had with Tramp, and the pair will ask you to gather materials to recreate the night and to cook their favourite meal: Spaghetti Especialle. The table below lists each item and where you can find them around the realm.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Item Location Red and white tablecloth Hanging on the washing line in the garden to the right of the table Tramp and Lady sitting at Romantic candles To the right of the crafting bench in the courtyard behind Tony's

To cook the meal, you'll need to gather the following ingredients from the stall under the "SALE OF LIVER PILLS" poster:

1x Top-quality Wheat

1x Top-quality Tomato

1x Roasted Mushrooms

1x Hearty Meat

1x Fresh Basil

Pop all of these ingredients into the pot on the right, and you'll get a plate of Spaghetti Especialle. Take everything you've just collected to the table, place the tablecloth and candles, and then the spaghetti, and light the candles by pressing E. Take a photo with both Lady and Tramp as a "souvenir" and listen to their conversation.

As the pair talk, the dog pound van will appear outside the gate and capture Lady. Once this cutscene is over, you need to speak to Tramp and follow him to the dog pound area of the realm. Once you're here, get to the back of the alley without entering the yellow spotlights and turn the lever off on the back wall. This will disable the spotlights, letting Tramp run through.

Speak with Tramp, who will tell you to go inside the building using the ladder to the left. Once you're in, you'll have to watch a cutscene showing Lady in the pound which will end the Canine Companion quest and begin the Jailbreak quest.

How to complete the Jailbreak quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Find the old rope and coat hook to craft an improvised grappling hook

Retrieve the key to help you and Lady escape the cage

Leave the pound, and discover the spaghetti storm

Craft a Substitute Snout to find where Tramp has gone missing

Dig out the meatballs to free Tramp

Speak with Lady, who will explain that you need to escape through a tunnel that leads between the kennels, which is located underneath the sparkly barrel behind her. When you interact with it, a hole in the floor will appear which you can use to travel between kennels.

Once you've revealed the tunnel, you're given the three following tasks to complete:

Find the old rope behind the stack of barrels in the kennel you've just entered

Remove the coat hook on the back wall of the kennel with your pickaxe

Collect the coat hook

After that, go back to Lady's Kennel and use the crafting station to create an improvised grappling hook. Take this to the bars to the left of the crafting station, just in front of the key, and interact with the wall using E to retrieve the key. Take the key to Lady, before using it on the lock on the kennel door and walking out. Lady will stop in front of another kennel filled with foxes and ask if you're going to leave them behind. Since you don't have another key, you'll have to leave them for now. Once you've said this to Lady, you can exit the pound.

Once you're back in the streets, you'll notice the whole realm has been covered in giant meatballs and spaghetti. Lady will immediately express her concern about Tramp's wellbeing, and send you to Tony's Restaurant to find him. When you enter the courtyard, Tramp isn't anywhere to be found, and when you speak to Lady she will say she can't smell him either. So, you'll suggest the help of Merlin back in the valley, and we'll need to leave the realm to go and speak with him.

Find Merlin, and he'll explain that you need to find the object causing the chaos, and the only way to do so is by crafting a Substitute Snout—why didn't I think of that? To craft your snout, you'll need to gather the following materials:

6x Raspberry

4x Blue Falling Penstemon

4x Purple Falling Penstemon

10x Soil

1x Topaz

Take these ingredients to the Lady and the Tramp realm, and talk with Lady behind Tony's. She will help you find the final thing you need for the Snout: Saucery Extract. This refers to the lumps of spaghetti and meatballs you can pick up in the main strip of the realm, so grab 12 and head to the crafting station to build your snout.

Pop the snout on and speak to Lady again, who will teach you how to sniff out Tramp. Purple clouds will then appear in the realm guiding you to where Tramp is hidden, but when you get there, you won't be able to free him. Speak to Lady again, and she will tell you to use your shovel to dig up the meatballs around Tramp. Speak with him and Lady to complete the Jailbreak quest and begin the next: Meatballs.

How to complete the Meatballs quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Find the spaghetti tumbleweeds, catch them, and eat them

Take the well loved dog collar to Tramp

Build Lady and Tramp's house in the valley

Welcome Tramp to the Valley

Head back to the Lady and the Tramp realm to find Lady

Follow the purple clouds again, which will lead you to the "source of the storm," which is a bunch of spaghetti tumbleweeds you need to pick up and eat. Catch each bundle, eat them, and one will reveal a "well-loved dog collar". Take this to Tramp, and he will explain that he can't smell a spaghetti storm anymore. After an emotional conversation about how you can't quite remember who the collar belonged to, you'll invite Lady and Tramp to stay in the valley with you. They will tell you they need to say your goodbyes, but you can build their house in the meantime.

Head back to the valley and place the plans for Lady and Tramp's house. Interact with the sign to pay 20,000 Star Coins to unlock the house, which will immediately trigger the "Welcome, Tramp" screen. However, Lady isn't with him. Speak to Tramp, and you'll need to go back to the Lady and the Tramp realm to fetch his partner. This will end the Meatballs quest and begin the Critters and Compassion quest.

How to complete the Critters and Compassion quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Complete the memory puzzle to cheer Lady up

Go back to the pound and take a photo of the lock

Find five cheese you need to craft the Magical Melted Cheese

Craft the Cheese Key

Unlock the cage containing the critters in the pound

Make your way back to the Valley with Lady and welcome her

Head back to the Lady and the Tramp realm and straight to the courtyard behind Tony's. When you speak to Lady here, she'll say she feels terrible leaving the remaining animals in the pound behind. To cheer her up, you need to complete a memory puzzle by interacting with the memory orb behind her and placing torn up pieces of photographs to piece together a fond memory—the same way you do in the Storybook Vale DLC when solving the Lorekeepers puzzles.

When you show this to Lady, she'll be happy enough to go back into the pound and devise a plan to help the critters escape. Go into the pound, speak with Lady in front of the lock, take a photo of the lock and leave the pound. When you speak to Lady again, she will task you with finding the following ingredients to craft a new key:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cheese Location Massive Mozzarella Behind the crates in the courtyard of Tony's Gorgeous Gorgonzola Next to the crafting station at the entrance to the realm Perfect Parmesan To the left and down the side of Tony's Fabulous Fontina On the street outside the Hardware Store and Grill Astounding Asiago Behind the crates to the right of where you enter the realm

Take these cheeses to the cooking pot in the courtyard of Tony's and combine them to make Magical Melted Cheese. When you show Lady, she will give you five Tinkering Parts to combine to make a Cheese Key at a crafting station. Take the key back to the pound to unlock the critters' cage. When you walk in, they will share their appreciation for you. However, the dog bed at the back of their cage seems unusual and needs your attention before you can go any further.

Investigate the dog bed, and you'll undergo another chunk of emotional dialogue about the pet you can't quite remember. When you tell Lady what you've felt, she will suggest returning to the valley to see if that helps. Leave the pound and follow the purple clouds from your Substitute Snout to clear a path through the spaghetti maze that has appeared. You need to meet up with Lady at the realm exit to confirm she's coming with you before heading back to the valley, otherwise the "Welcome, Lady" screen won't trigger.

Once you've had a quick chinwag, go back to the valley and welcome her in. Tramp will appear at the wishing well, and the two will have a conversation before thanking you for your hard work. This will end the quest, and you'll be able to start working through Lady and Tramp's friendship quests instead.