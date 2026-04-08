How to unlock Pocahontas in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Whispers of the Wind update brought Pocahontas to Disney Dreamlight Valley, but unlike a lot of other villagers, you won't unlock her by using your Dreamlight to reveal a new realm. Instead, your quest begins when you receive a letter from Moana, sending you to look for some suspicious glowing algae on Dazzle Beach. When you've got this mission, you can start the process of unlocking Pocahontas, and you'll be relieved to know it's quite quick this time around.

To start the quest, you need to head to Dazzle Beach and find the glowing algae. For me, it was on the little island in front of Skull Rock tucked behind the orb pillars. When you pick it up, you'll immediately begin the Whispers in the Wind quest and be sent back to Moana to show her the algae. Here's what you need to do from there.

How to complete the Whispers in the Wind quest and unlock Pocahontas in Dreamlight Valley

When you show Moana the algae you've found, she will say something about a strange wind carrying flower petals that started swirling around her when she noticed the glowing algae in the water. She'll suggest getting out on the water to see it for yourself, so follow her to her house and chat with her inside to gather all the boating tools. Once she's all prepared, interact with the boating tools (the barrels and two oars toward her front door) and you'll be transported to a new island.

Article continues below

Speak to Moana again as soon as you arrive, and she'll send you to look for swirling petal winds on the island. Walk up the slope directly in front of where your boat arrived, and you'll see the big cluster of pink and purple petals. Talk to Moana a final time, who will encourage you to speak to the wind. When you do, a pink memory orb will pop out.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Picking this up reveals two buried treasure spots for you to investigate. They can be found in the following locations:

Directly behind the petal wind between three trees

On the beach to the right of where you entered the island.

Dig both of these spots to receive two jewellery pieces, and take them back to Moana, and ask the wind if they belonged to someone you once knew. This will trigger a puzzle to pop out for you to solve, similar to the ones in the Storybook Vale DLC. They are incredibly straightforward and only require you to match the shapes, but when you complete it, it will reveal a spot of glowing algae somewhere off the coast.

Go back to the boat, and when you interact with the canoe, head east and you'll be taken to the location with the swirling algae straight away—the other locations lead nowhere of use right now.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speak to Moana again, and she will suggest gathering planks to build a platform to get you closer to the algae. Use the oars again to head north to the wreckage and pick up the three planks floating in the water.

Take these to Moana, and head east to go back to the whirlpool. Now, you'll be able to interact with the edge of the canoe to build a platform, and fish in the centre of the whirlpool. When you complete the fishing minigame, you'll reel in a jewellery piece. Interact with the oar one more time to go back to the island, and use the crafting bench to the left to repair the necklace.

Take this to Moana next to the swirling petals, and then select one of the three dialogue options to speak to the petals. They all have the same outcome, so there's no need to spend too long thinking about it. When you do decide, a cutscene will play to show your character holding the necklace up and Pocahontas appearing. After a brief conversation about the forgetting, you'll be given Pocahontas' house plans to place in the valley.

(Image credit: Gameloft)

Place the house plans anywhere, and interact with the Scrooge McDuck sign to complete the build. Surprisingly, you don't have to pay a single penny for this one, which makes a change. Once it's constructed, the 'Welcome Pocahontas' screen will trigger, and she'll join your villager roster permanently.

This doesn't conclude the quest though. You need to speak to her one last time, agree to help her plan a new Celestial Celebration, and then the quest will be completed once she asks you to talk later. Now, all you have to focus on is your friendship quests with your new villager.