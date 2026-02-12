How to complete Cupid's Confections in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Anyone making their way through the Valentine's event in Disney Dreamlight Valley will need to complete the Cupid's Confections duty at some point. With that said, the game doesn't exactly hold your hand and walk you through what needs to be done, making it one of the more ambiguous challenges to complete.

Once you know what to do, this duty is pretty straightforward at least. It will take a few days to fully complete since you need to collect a specific food item in advance, but once you've filled your pockets, all you have to do is share the love with your villagers. Here's what you need to do to tick this quest off your to-do list.

How to complete the Cupid's Confections duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The key to completing the Cupid's Confections duty is handing out five Heart-Shaped Chocolates to different villagers. It sounds simple enough, but since you can only earn one box of chocolates a day, it will actually take you five days to tick off the challenge. As frustrating as that is, at least it gives your friendship a decent boost each time you give one to a friend.

As you work through the daily quests featured in the Valentine's Day event, you'll earn a box of chocolates. If you don't know how to access these quests, as they're lumped together with all the standard story and friendship quests, look for the icon with a pink background in your quest list. This signifies a character is ready to give you a Valentine's Day quest instead of their usual set of requests. Unfortunately, this does mean you have a limited time to complete these duties within, with the 2026 event running until February 26, but given Dreamlight Valley's track record of repeating events, it'll probably come around next year too.

Once you've successfully gathered and handed out your Heart-Shaped Chocolates, you'll receive the Red Valentine Petals item as a reward, which can be placed like a piece of furniture anywhere in your Valley. It's a lot of work for what is essentially just a constant fall of flower petals, but hey, at least it'll make your screenshots more aesthetic and you won't have to worry about the duty clogging up your task list.