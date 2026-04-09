How to complete the Working Together quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Get two arch enemies to work things out.
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The Working Together quest is Pocahontas' second friendship quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You'll automatically unlock this quest once you've hit a level four friendship, and you'll need to initiate it by talking to Pocahontas to accept the mission. Before it shows up though, you'll need Cogsworth and Stitch unlocked in your valley too.
Just like The Three Sisters Garden quest, this one is all about preparing for the Celestial Celebration. Except this time, there's a problem with the music, which Pocahontas explains as soon as you begin the quest. Here's what you need to do from here.
How to complete the Working Together quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Pocahontas will explain that Cogsworth and Stitch had a stage built for the celebration, but it's mysteriously broken. Head to the Dream Castle and listen to the argument between Stitch and Cogsworth, then speak to Pocahontas once they've finished. The two of you will try to mediate the argument before giving them both new roles where they don't have to work together.Article continues below
Your role will be taking pictures around the valley of places you've found inspiring, so head to the following locations and take some selfies:
- The Wishing Well in the Plaza
- One of the ponds in the Peaceful Meadow
- The bridge in the Frosted Heights
Bring these pictures to Pocahontas once you've taken them, and she will ask for your help creating an Imperfect Bouquet for Cogsworth to show him not everything needs to be perfect. Gather the following flowers from around the valley:
- 5x Dandelion
- 3x Black Passion Lily
- 3x Green Rising Penstemon
Give the flowers to Pocahontas and she will prepare the bouquet for Cogsworth. You then have to create a Stage Repair Kit for Stitch by gathering the following items:
- 1x Stage Blueprint from inside the Beast's House
- 10x Hardwood
- 4x Iron Ingot
- 3x Rope
Craft the Stage Repair Kit and take it straight to the Dream Castle. You'll need to dress in casual clothes to help him fix the stage too, so open your wardrobe and use the filter button to only show you the casual clothes. Once you're dressed, go up to Cogsworth and Stitch at the broken stage and watch them rehearse. When they've finished, give the kit to Pocahontas.
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She will repair the stage and give it back to you to place in Dazzle Beach. You can place it anywhere in the biome, but much like the picnic from her first friendship quest, you'll want a bit of space around it so you can all take a photo. Snap a picture, and talk to Pocahontas one final time to finish the Working Together quest.
Kara is an evergreen writer. Having spent five years as a games journalist guiding, reviewing, or generally waffling about the weird and wonderful, she’s more than happy to tell you all about which obscure indie games she’s managed to sink hours into this week. When she’s not raising a dodo army in Ark: Survival Evolved or taking huge losses in Tekken, you’ll find her helplessly trawling the internet for the next best birdwatching game because who wants to step outside and experience the real thing when you can so easily do it from the comfort of your living room. Right?
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